A Bunch Of Kids Just Taught Pope Leo The Viral '6-7' Hand Motion At The Vatican—And Here Come The Jokes

From holding a baseball bat on a plane to wearing Nike sneakers beneath his robes, Pope Leo XIV has brought more smiles to everyone's faces—and inspired more internet memes—than anyone probably expected.

Now, Pope Leo has gotten involved in one of 2026's most popular trends: the ever-evolving meaning of "six seven!"

The saying came from Skrilla's rap song "Doot doot," in which "six seven" is an insertion that carries no specific meaning. People, especially kids, have since used it in sentences as a point of exclamation, often out of extreme excitement or frustration, but the options are limitless.

While walking through the Vatican and greeting visitors, Pope Leo XIV stopped to greet a group of children who were leaning over the guardrail rope and clearly very excited to meet him.

The group must have coordinated their efforts in advance, because their guide or chaperone then encouraged them to wobble their hands up and down and say, "Six seven!"

The students did so, and while the Pope looked confused, he smiled at them and returned the gesture, to the applause and enthusiasm of the entire class, before moving on to greet other visitors.

You can catch the moment here:

@donrobertofiscer Papa Leone 67 🇻🇦#sixseven #67 #chiesa #prete #donroberto

While some viewers were annoyed by the trend, there was something fun about the Pope doing it.





































This trend might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's funny and important to the kids, and sometimes, the best way to connect with kids is to embrace the things that matter to them, even if we look silly saying or doing them.

Pope Leo learning and participating in this trend was not only funny to see but also shows how he welcomes everyone, regardless of where they are from and what their beliefs might be.

Hilariously for the rest of the world who may never get to meet him in real life, Pope Leo is quickly developing one of the funniest and most unexpected digital footprints of any religious figure ever!