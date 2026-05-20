The '90s Band Aqua Just Announced They're Splitting Up After 30 Years—And The Internet Is Not Okay

In the '90s and early 2000s, there wasn't a basement or living room party happening without at least a little bit of Europop on the playlist, and almost guaranteed to make an appearance every time was the Danish band Aqua.

Best known for their song "Barbie Girl," Aqua was associated with upbeat tunes and living an utterly fantastic life. Bigger fans also knew them for smaller hit numbers like "Lollipop (Candyman)" and "Turn Back Time."

When Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie came out in 2023, the band's biggest hit was sampled in Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World," giving them their second top 10 hit and causing Millennials and Gen-Xers to reminisce about sitting with friends and listening to music.

Now, after 30 years together, the Danish Europop band has decided it's time to call it quits.

In a touching post on Instagram, the group displayed their logo and shared how much this era has meant to them, while acknowledging that they knew it was time to close this chapter.

You can see the announcement here:

"Dear everyone, after many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band."

"AQUA has been such a huge part of our lives, and together we’ve had the chance to experience more than we ever dared to dream of."

"We’ve traveled the world countless times, met so many wonderful people, sung together with millions of you, and shared memories that we will carry with us forever."

"When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together."

"For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact."

"From the bottom of our hearts: thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 30 years. Thank you for the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments we’ve shared together."

"Nothing but love and gratitude from here on."

"Endless love, Lene, René & Søren."

Fans on Instagram were heartbroken to see them go after 30 incredible years.

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

@aqua.dk/Instagram

Fans on X were left spiraling just as much over the news.





































While it's painful to close this chapter of sparkly plastic, bubblicious laughter, and funky fresh tunes, Aqua moving on does not mean that our memories have to leave with them.

Also, just to point out, the group said that they're ending things as a "live band," and with music platforms, movie tracks, and much more, there are countless directions they could still go if they ever wanted to return to their music.

Barbie is a very versatile girl, after all.