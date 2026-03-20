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Brutal New Magazine Cover Epically Skewers 'Very Bad Loser' Trump Over His War With Iran

Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Economist is taking aim at President Trump and his "reckless campaign against Iran" on their latest cover.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 20, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The Economist has condemned President Donald Trump's "reckless campaign against Iran" with their latest magazine cover lampooning "Operation Epic Fury," the joint U.S.-Israel campaign that culminated in strikes against Iran on February 28.

The artwork portrays Trump in a camouflage military helmet, bullets tucked into the strap and pulled low over his eyes—a pointed visual suggesting he lacks a clear sense of direction as the conflict enters its third week.

In a tweet sharing the cover art, The Economist added:

"The reckless campaign against Iran will weaken America's president. That will make him angry. Be warned: he makes a very bad loser."

You can see it below.

"Operation Blind Fury" Economist cover The Economist

The cover and those words said it all.


In its cover piece, The Economist opines that "it is hard to imagine a crisis more precisely engineered to intercept the trajectory of his presidency than his ill-judged, heedless war against Iran," adding:

"The reason is that the fight against Iran diminishes Mr. Trump’s three political superpowers: his ability to impose his own reality on the world, his remorseless use of leverage and his dominion over the Republican Party. Even without Iran, the potency of these Trumpian strengths was likely to wane after the midterm elections. Wars accelerate change."

Meanwhile, Trump attacked NATO allies—the same ones he admonished at the World Economic Forum earlier this year—calling them "cowards" and saying it would be "easy" for them to allow ships to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump insisted that "Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices."

The Economist is right—he doesn't have a clue what he's doing as he burns bridges left and right.

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