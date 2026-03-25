Stephen Miller Caught On Camera Letting Out Heavy Sigh As Trump Tries To Justify Iran War

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was caught on camera letting out a heavy sigh as President Donald Trump spoke at a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable in Tennessee about his ever-changing justifications for going to war with Iran.

A WSMV 4 Nashville broadcast showed Miller briefly turning his head and letting out a sigh as Trump described Iran’s missile capabilities as “growing so fast” that the U.S. needed to act before it became “virtually impossible to stop them.” Miller then composed himself and faced forward again toward the president, who was seated at center stage.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Considering Miller has been a staunch Trump loyalist and is the architect of the administration's immigration policy—often appearing on news programs to defend the president and yelling at anyone who might think differently—seeing this sort of reaction from him was truly something.

Could cracks be showing in Miller's carefully presented facade?

People had thoughts that maybe even he thinks the Trump administration is in its over its head.





It was during this same Memphis roundtable that Trump claimed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was "the first one to speak up" about attacking Iran.

While Trump has faced heavy criticism for the war he has bragged about since launching strikes on February 28, his remarks suggest that Hegseth bears much of the responsibility for why the U.S. went into Iran in the first place.

Trump said, "And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up and you said, ‘Let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon," after detailing how the administration had to decide whether to "make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem.’"

We're wondering if Hegseth let out a sigh of his own.