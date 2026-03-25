Skip to content

Video Of Stephen Miller And Kash Patel Trying To One-Up Each Other With Their Fawning Praise Of Trump Is Giving Us The Ick

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Stephen Miller Caught On Camera Letting Out Heavy Sigh As Trump Tries To Justify Iran War

Screenshot of Stephen Miller; Donald Trump
@TheTNHoller/X; Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

As President Trump spoke at a roundtable event on Monday in Memphis, Tennessee, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was caught on video letting out a massive sigh as Trump talked about his ever-changing justifications for going to war with Iran.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 25, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was caught on camera letting out a heavy sigh as President Donald Trump spoke at a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable in Tennessee about his ever-changing justifications for going to war with Iran.

A WSMV 4 Nashville broadcast showed Miller briefly turning his head and letting out a sigh as Trump described Iran’s missile capabilities as “growing so fast” that the U.S. needed to act before it became “virtually impossible to stop them.” Miller then composed himself and faced forward again toward the president, who was seated at center stage.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Considering Miller has been a staunch Trump loyalist and is the architect of the administration's immigration policy—often appearing on news programs to defend the president and yelling at anyone who might think differently—seeing this sort of reaction from him was truly something.

Could cracks be showing in Miller's carefully presented facade?

People had thoughts that maybe even he thinks the Trump administration is in its over its head.


It was during this same Memphis roundtable that Trump claimed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was "the first one to speak up" about attacking Iran.

While Trump has faced heavy criticism for the war he has bragged about since launching strikes on February 28, his remarks suggest that Hegseth bears much of the responsibility for why the U.S. went into Iran in the first place.

Trump said, "And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up and you said, ‘Let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon," after detailing how the administration had to decide whether to "make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem.’"

We're wondering if Hegseth let out a sigh of his own.

Latest News

Christina Ricci attends the "Yellowjackets" S3 Global Premiere at DGA Theater.
Entertainment

Christina Ricci Epically Rips Conservative Influencer For Saying 'Fat Chicks Vote Democrat'—And We're Cheering

Paapa Essiedu; Alan Rickman as Severus Snape
Entertainment

'Harry Potter' TV Series Star Opens Up About Racist Death Threats He's Gotten Over His Casting As Snape

Barry Keoghan attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Trending

Barry Keoghan Reveals He Doesn't 'Want To Go Outside' After Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments Online

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Celebrities

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wig In The New Live-Action 'Moana' Trailer Is Sparking Some Hilarious Comparisons

More from People/donald-trump

John Cena; fan at MEGACON
@FadeAwayMedia/X

John Cena's Heartfelt Reaction To Learning Fan Is Battling Stage Four Cancer Has Us Sobbing

John Cena had everyone all up in their feelings at MEGACON when he and one of his fans met for the first time.

During the convention, while the former pro-wrestler was on stage, a fan quietly reached out to him and shared in front of the entire audience how much Cena had meant to him over the years as he's endured a difficult journey.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of woman being interviewed by MS Now
MS Now

Woman Says What We're All Thinking About Trump Deploying ICE To Airports In Blistering Interview

A woman interviewed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has gone viral for her response to reporters who asked for her thoughts about President Donald Trump's announcement that he would deploy ICE agents to U.S. airports amid a partial government shutdown that has caused exceptionally long delays at TSA lines nationwide.

ICE agents are still getting paid during the shutdown, unlike TSA agents, who are currently working unpaid and struggling amid the affordability crisis. News outlets have confirmed ICE agents have been deployed in airports that serve Democratic strongholds, particularly John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports (New York), O'Hare International Airport (Chicago), and others.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshots of ICE abduction of unidentified mother with child
@LongTimeHistory/X

Video Of ICE Detaining Sobbing Mom At San Francisco Airport As Her Young Daughter Watched Has People Seeing Red

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's administration is coming under fire again over White nationalist White House advisor Stephen Miller's immigration guidance.

Campaigning on a promise to deport violent criminals, the Trump administration has instead become the violent (often masked) aggressors that Americans fear. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees have repeatedly targeted individuals without warrants or just cause based solely on racial profiling, denied people's constitutional rights, and killed people in their detention centers and on the streets with impunity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dave Davies (left) and Moby (right) are at the center of a renewed debate over Lola and its cultural legacy.
John Lamparski/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kinks Guitarist Dave Davies Vehemently Shuts Down Moby's Accusations That 'Lola' Is 'Transphobic'

A decades-old rock classic is back under scrutiny, but Dave Davies isn’t letting Moby’s critique of "Lola" go unanswered. In a Guardian “Honest Playlist” Q&A, Moby singled out the track as one he “can no longer listen to,” arguing that its lyrics haven’t aged well.

The “South Side” singer didn’t hold back in his critique:

Keep ReadingShow less
Seven dogs walking home to Changchun, Jilin province, China
@Yoda4ever/X

Corgi Hailed As Canine Hero After Leading Six Other Stolen Dogs 17km Home Across Highways And Fields

Seven dogs who were stolen from their village in Changchun, Jilin, in China, made a brave escape and returned home on a journey that would make Shadow, Sassy, and Chance from Homeward Bound proud.

The seven canine companions are known around their community for wandering around and playing together, until one day the seven of them were stolen and put on a truck, likely to be taken to the black market.

Keep ReadingShow less