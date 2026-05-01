Guy Turns His Pregnant Wife's Extreme Text Messages Into A Hilariously Perfect Pop Punk Song—And It's A Banger

Anyone who has gone through pregnancy or is close to someone who has knows that the symptoms are truly no joke, and going from one day to the next can feel like an absolute rollercoaster.

Comedian and TikToker Ethan Lapierre's wife shared with him some of her symptoms, sometimes texting him that she was hungry but couldn't eat, and other times feeling like she was dying.

Unbeknownst to her, Lapierre was collecting his favorite text messages from her pregnancy journey and saving them to create a song for her—and with the inclusion of texts about cravings, the baby kicking her in the ribs, and dramatic mood swings, the only realistic genre choice had to be punk.

While in the car, Lapierre decided to film a blind reaction as he revealed the resulting song to his wife for the first time. And not only was her reaction totally priceless, but the song was honestly kind of bangin'.

As the song played, Lapierre displayed the source text messages on the screen, including:

"Just started swearing and getting nauseous... Will I make it??"

And we can't forget this gem:

"I'm sorry to complain to you. I'm just really dying."

Panning the camera back and forth between Lapierre rocking out to the song, to his wife laughing hysterically in the passenger seat, creating this song was clearly the winning move.

You can watch the video here:

@withethanlap Turned my pregnant wife’s texts into a pop punk song and it’s fire tbh @Sarah Lapierre #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyhumor #husbandwife #texts

Some TikTokers couldn't help but admit what a banger the song was.

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Others continued the joke and came up with additional song titles.

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The video was also shared on the X platform, where users were endlessly tickled by the honesty that started it all.









































As tough as the pregnancy symptoms are to navigate for nine or more months, Lapierre and his wife seemed to have cracked the code on the situation, which is to not take the situation too seriously and to laugh whenever possible.

For some couples, creating a song like this might be used to mock the future mom—but in this situation, laughter was clearly the best medicine.