Mark-Paul Gosselaar Just Showed Off His Ripped Abs In A Crop Top And Tiny Shorts—And The Fan Thirst Is Real

Nobody ever accused Saved by the Bell heartthrob Zach Morris of being shy about his looks—and Mark-Paul Gosselaar appears to be bringing that same confidence to his latest role.
The actor recently turned heads while promoting Bulges, a new comedy series for Canada's Crave network. The workplace comedy follows the eccentric staff of an iconic, once-thriving all-male restaurant in Niagara Falls.
Justin Stockman, Bell Media's Vice President of Content Development and Programming, explained the show's premise:
“So if Hooters is for a mainly male clientele, BULGES is for a mainly female clientele. The waiters are men, and they wear shorts. The rest is obvious. It’s basically Hooters for women.”
The series expands on the 2024 sketch comedy pilot The Dessert Presents: St. Bulges Day. It follows the restaurant's servers as they navigate the absurdities of the service industry while confronting the reality of working at a legendary, decidedly not family-friendly establishment.
During Bell Media's Upfront presentation, Gosselaar fully embraced the show's tongue-in-cheek energy. The 52-year-old danced across the stage, blew a kiss to the crowd, and appeared in a tiny crop top and fitted shorts that showcased his toned abs, sculpted arms, and athletic build.
Needless to say, Gosselaar looked more than ready for the series' shirtless requirements, as captured by TikToker @thefilmtripper:
@thefilmtripper
Saved by the Bell Actor #markpaulgosselaar shows off his abs at the bell media upfront to promote his new show BULGES #zackmorris #savedbythebell #90smovies
When I saw Gosselaar hit the stage, I found myself wondering whether Channing Tatum is accepting applications for Magic Mike 3: Bayside After Dark.
That moment quickly went viral, with many fans joking that the former teen idol still knows how to make an entrance. One fan jokingly referenced his Saved by the Bell alter ego, writing: "Now that's what I call a Zack Attack."
Others couldn't believe the actor's age, with many praising his dedication to fitness more than three decades after he first became one of television's biggest teen stars.
This is what the internet had to say:
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Produced by LaRue Entertainment and Platonic Friends Productions for Bell Media and distributed by Sphere Abacus, Bulges is already generating attention—and not just for its premise.
As far as casting Zack Morris and his abs, Stockman added:
“We wanted someone who might pique the interest of, ‘what is this show, and why is he on it?’ Mark-Paul Gosselaar fits the bill perfectly, and he’s very committed and super into it.”
Gosselaar leads the series alongside Shane Cunningham, Isabella Campbell, Jillian Smart, and Mike Veerman.
The actor recently wrapped a starring role as kidnapper Hugh "Sir" Evans in a psychological thriller and continues to make recurring appearances as Paul Campano on ABC's Will Trent. If the reaction to his Bulges debut is any indication, viewers are just as interested in Gosselaar's latest role as they are in the abs that helped make it go viral