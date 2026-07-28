Actor David Jonsson Shares Humbled Reaction After He's Announced As New Black Panther At Comic-Con

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its next Black Panther.

During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, director Ryan Coogler announced that The Long Walk star David Jonsson will take on the mantle in Black Panther 3. Hours later, Jonsson shared a heartfelt reaction on Instagram, calling the moment "surreal" and thanking fans for their support.

Jonsson addressed the audience after Coogler announced his casting:

"Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join. I actually don't want to say too much because I want to let this screen do the talking."

The announcement drew a roaring ovation from the Hall H audience, with some sections breaking out in Wakanda chants, underscoring the excitement surrounding the next chapter of the Black Panther franchise.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly's Gerrad Hall shortly after the panel, Letitia Wright celebrated Jonsson's casting, calling the news "beautiful" and praising her fellow actor.

Wright reflected on Jonsson joining the Black Panther franchise:

"The news was really beautiful to hear because I have a personal connection to David. To see the full circle of that today, I'm still living in it. We're both still checking in with each other about it."

The role was first brought to life by the late Chadwick Boseman, whose portrayal of T'Challa became one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's defining performances. Boseman died from colon cancer in 2020 while Coogler was developing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, leading Marvel Studios to honor his legacy by not recasting the character.

You can view the long-awaited announcement here:

Jonsson has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood's rising stars, earning standout roles in Alien: Romulus, The Long Walk, and the first two seasons of Industry. The British actor also has mixed Creole heritage, including West African roots from Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

He posted his own thank you on Instagram:

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently told Empire how Jonsson landed the title role in Black Panther 3. Feige revealed that he met with Coogler in a "secret meeting," where the filmmaker quickly realized he had found his next leading man.

Feige shared how Ryan Coogler knew Jonsson was the right choice:

"'He's the guy, he's the guy, I felt it. I felt it in my soul. He's a good man, and he is the next Black Panther.' And I got chills, and I got a little welled-up and said, 'Let's do it'."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concluded with the reveal that T'Challa had a young son with Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong'o, setting the stage for the franchise's future. Marvel Studios has yet to reveal exactly how Jonsson's character will fit into the story when Black Panther 3 arrives following Avengers: Secret Wars.

Readers quickly took the announcement to social media:









































While Jonsson's casting dominated much of the conversation online, it wasn't the only major Marvel announcement to come out of Hall H.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased another surprise while on stage at the 2026 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, telling fans, "We keep secrets to maintain surprises," before alluding to longtime fan demands for Ghost Rider's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can view the surprise reveal below:

Just because the lights go out, does not mean it’s a sign.



Ghost Rider enters the MCU, only in theaters 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/zkrNZodFFG

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

The upcoming Ghost Rider film is slated for release in 2028, with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy at the helm. The casting also carries an unexpected Marvel connection, as Ryan Gosling's longtime partner, Eva Mendes, starred opposite Nicolas Cage as Roxanne Simpson in the 2007 film Ghost Rider.

For many Marvel fans, though, Hall H belonged to Jonsson. His introduction as the next Black Panther signaled the beginning of a new chapter for one of the MCU's most celebrated heroes while continuing to honor the enduring legacy of Chadwick Boseman.