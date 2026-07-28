Elliot Page Just Revealed Why He Was More Prepared For Filming 'The Odyssey' Than Some Of His Castmates—And It Makes Sense

The cast of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem Odyssey has been doing publicity for the film, which premiered on July 17 in the U.S. and UK.

The Odyssey has been dominating the box office after dominating the minds of MAGA minions (and Elon Musk) and other White supremacists for over a year, thanks to Nolan's choice to cast diverse actors instead of an all White, cisgender cast.

One comment many cast members made was about the brutal filming conditions and having to deal with extreme weather and tricky terrain. But not actor Elliot Page.

In an appearance on The Daily Show, Page shared why he was unbothered by the harsh conditions on the shoot.

Page told host Desi Lydic:

"Working with someone like Chris [Nolan], who obviously has such impeccable vision and execution ... I was terrified, and just, I wanted to make sure I did a good job."

This was Page's second time working with Nolan. He costarred with Leonardo DiCaprio in the director's 2010 film Inception.

Lydic asked Page:

"I heard that the filming of this was no easy feat; that it was incredibly hard and grueling at times. You were hiking in water, in mud."

"All of the actors have been talking about this whole process. What was the hardest day on set for you? Or was it easy, and Matt Damon is just acting like a big baby?"

Page replied:

"The challenging things were mostly weather and temperature ... but I'm lucky in that I grew up working in Canada as a kid. So I'm used to ... working in some pretty brutal temperatures."

You can watch the exchange here:

While New England winters are also brutal, Damon is a Bostonian, which isn't comparable to life in an island fishing village or in the deep woods.

The comments were full of praise for Page's performance as Sinon in the film.

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While right-wing pundits raged over the film long before it premiered, even some of them have eaten their words after actually seeing it. And it's been met with critical acclaim and exceptional box office totals.

You can watch the full interview with Page here: