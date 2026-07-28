Skip to content

Karoline Leavitt Just Tried To Blame Biden For The Affordability Crisis—And People Are Having None Of It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elliot Page Just Revealed Why He Was More Prepared For Filming 'The Odyssey' Than Some Of His Castmates—And It Makes Sense

Elliot Page
The Daily Show/Comedy Central

During an interview on The Daily Show, The Odyssey star Elliot Page explained why he was actually better-suited than most of his castmates for the grueling shoot due to his upbringing.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 28, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

The cast of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem Odyssey has been doing publicity for the film, which premiered on July 17 in the U.S. and UK.

The Odyssey has been dominating the box office after dominating the minds of MAGA minions (and Elon Musk) and other White supremacists for over a year, thanks to Nolan's choice to cast diverse actors instead of an all White, cisgender cast.

One comment many cast members made was about the brutal filming conditions and having to deal with extreme weather and tricky terrain. But not actor Elliot Page.

In an appearance on The Daily Show, Page shared why he was unbothered by the harsh conditions on the shoot.

Page told host Desi Lydic:

"Working with someone like Chris [Nolan], who obviously has such impeccable vision and execution ... I was terrified, and just, I wanted to make sure I did a good job."

This was Page's second time working with Nolan. He costarred with Leonardo DiCaprio in the director's 2010 film Inception.

Lydic asked Page:

"I heard that the filming of this was no easy feat; that it was incredibly hard and grueling at times. You were hiking in water, in mud."
"All of the actors have been talking about this whole process. What was the hardest day on set for you? Or was it easy, and Matt Damon is just acting like a big baby?"

Page replied:

"The challenging things were mostly weather and temperature ... but I'm lucky in that I grew up working in Canada as a kid. So I'm used to ... working in some pretty brutal temperatures."

You can watch the exchange here:

While New England winters are also brutal, Damon is a Bostonian, which isn't comparable to life in an island fishing village or in the deep woods.

The comments were full of praise for Page's performance as Sinon in the film.

reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram


reply to @thedailyshow/Instagram

While right-wing pundits raged over the film long before it premiered, even some of them have eaten their words after actually seeing it. And it's been met with critical acclaim and exceptional box office totals.

You can watch the full interview with Page here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Latest News

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool at Comic-Con
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Secretly Crashed Comic-Con As 'Jeanpool'—And Fans Had No Idea It Was Him

Screenshots of Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump

New Documentary Footage Of Lindsey Graham Gleefully Laughing After Convincing Trump To Attack Iran Is Chilling AF

David Jonsson attends the Marvel Studios Panel at the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con.
Celebrities

Actor David Jonsson Shares Humbled Reaction After He's Announced As New Black Panther At Comic-Con

Carly Simon
Celebrities

Fans Rally Around Carly Simon After She Reveals Parkinson's And Skin Cancer Diagnosis

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Johnny Depp; Donald Trump
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Johnny Depp Takes Swipe At Trump With Tariffs Joke During Rare Public Appearance At Comic-Con

Actor Johnny Depp appeared to mock President Donald Trump by joking about tariffs while in character to promote his upcoming film Ebenezer at San Diego Comic-Con last week.

Depp made a surprise appearance dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge, emerging from a fake storefront bearing a "Scrooge & Marley" sign. A crowd quickly gathered, with many attendees wishing him "Merry Christmas!" Depp stayed in character throughout the encounter, responding to fans as Scrooge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of JD Vance and Donald Trump cartoons from 'Rick and Morty' style video
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images; @TheWhiteHouse/X

Trump Ripped After White House Shares Ultra-Cringey 'Rick And Morty'-Style Video To Promote MAGA

The Trump administration is facing criticism after the White House shared an altered version of the opening credits for the popular animated cartoon Rick and Morty, instead starring President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The video depicts Trump and Vance piloting a flying saucer while being pursued by a winged demon. Other surreal scenes include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer peeling off his face to reveal a robot underneath, space aliens being arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, and appearances by MAGA hats, Diet Coke and other imagery.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Dylan Mulvaney
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; @dylanmulvaney/TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney Claps Back At Trump After His Vile Attack On Her At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney—who recently starred on Broadway in Six—took to TikTok to criticize President Donald Trump after he attacked her in a cruel joke at the White House Correspondents' Association (WCHA) dinner.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins received an award celebrating her journalistic achievements thus far from the WHCA; the award was presented to her by her CNN colleague Wolf Blitzer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Pattinson
Universal Pictures

A Clip Of Robert Pattinson From 'The Odyssey' Is Going Viral—And The Memes Are Too Good

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey has taken over social media as people discuss the movie's best moments, Nolan's hatred of CGI, the unique soundtrack, and even people rediscovering classic literature.

But one of the funniest things to come out of all of the discourse around the film has to be people's discussion of Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Antinous, the foremost suitor of Anne Hathaway’s Penelope. Antinous was, at best, a cowardly bully of a character who had no nerve when it was time to prove himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aubrey Plaza
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza Just Showed Off Her Huge Baby Bump As Her Due Date Nears—And Her Expression Says It All

Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza revealed back in April that she was expecting her first child, and now, she's inching up on her due date with a very pronounced baby bump.

In a recent Instagram story, she stood in front of a full-length mirror and took a selfie. She'd pulled her shirt up over her belly and stood sideways, showing just how defined her baby bump has become.

Keep ReadingShow less