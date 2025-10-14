Elliot Page Opens Up About Working With Christopher Nolan Again Post-Transition On 'The Odyssey'

At this year’s New York Comic Con, Elliot Page reflected on reuniting with director Christopher Nolan more than a decade after starring in the 2010 sci-fi classic Inception. In that film, Page played Ariadne, a gifted architect who helps build dream worlds—a name that also nods to Greek mythology.
Now, Page is returning to the mythic realm as a new Ariadne in Nolan’s next epic, The Odyssey, slated for release in July 2026.
Page told moderator Josh Horowitz:
“I was so excited to be thought of for it and to be asked to come back to work with him. I loved working with him on ‘Inception’ and loved being a part of that movie.”
Page said reading The Odyssey script felt strikingly familiar to his first encounter with Inception.
He explained:
“I was just completely jazzed and excited, and basically when we met with Chris and we talked about the part and then sat in the room and read the script, and you know, of course, a big yes.”
And in terms of details on his role in Nolan’s epic film, lips are sealed tighter than the gates of Troy. No spoilers are sneaking out of this Trojan horse.
“So secretive,” he recalled. “I remember it just felt like an engine… You get on a ride.”
True to form, Nolan’s keeping the casting details locked in his own labyrinth. Page’s role remains a mystery, but he’ll join Matt Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as the hero’s son, Telemachus, alongside Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.
When asked what it was like stepping back into a Nolan project at this stage of his life, Page reflected:
“It was such a joy to come back and to come back now, as you can imagine. Being more… just comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable — just waking up every day and going to work. So to kind of get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now actually really just meant so much to me.”
For Page, the reunion wasn’t just professional; it was deeply personal—proof that art will often evolve alongside the artist themselves.
You can watch Page answer the Fan Q&A here:
@varietymagazine
“Inception” star Elliot Page says filming “The Odyssey” post-transition feels like having “a Chris Nolan experience” all over again. “It was such a joy to come back,” Page said during an “X-Men: Days of Future Past” reunion panel at NYCC. “As you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sort of projects more enjoyable.” #elliotpage #theodyssey #christophernolan #inception #marvel
Page publicly came out as transgender in 2020, sharing in a heartfelt Instagram post:
“I wanted to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey…”
You can view the rest of his post here:
For Page, the NYCC moment was a reunion on several levels—not just with Nolan, but with Professor X himself.
During the Sunday panel, Page was joined by longtime friend and X-Men: Days of Future Past co-star James McAvoy. The two actors shared memories and fielded fan questions about the 2014 blockbuster. McAvoy, 46, even addressed rumors about new castings for his Professor X and Page’s Kitty Pryde, jokingly adding he’s looking forward to whatever comes next.
McAvoy said:
“I'm excited to see what happens next. I was a fan before I was an employee, and then I'll be a fan again.”
Page also revealed his initial intimidation at being on the set of The Last Stand after years of acting in independent films.
He credited his costars for helping him feel comfortable:
”One thing that I immediately took away from my castmates was just how wonderful they were and welcoming and really just made me feel comfortable and included.”
Following his entry into the X-Men universe, Page went on to star in acclaimed hits like Juno, My Days of Mercy, and Netflix's recently concluded Umbrella Academy series. The actor added that he's recognized for those roles more commonly than for X-Men.
And social media quickly lit up with love and support for Page, celebrating both his return and his quiet advocacy for authenticity in art:
@chrisknowles535/TikTok
@willowdsteele/TikTok
@jojoisatinyhoho/TikTok
@queenvic_reads/TikTok
@cam.rrrron/TikTok
Since founding his production company, Pageboy Productions, the actor-producer has continued to champion authentic storytelling and LGBTQ+ representation in film and television. Among his upcoming projects is a TV adaptation of Beyond: Two Souls, the acclaimed video game in which he initially performed motion capture and voice work.
For now, though, Page seems energized by the chance to explore myth and memory once again—this time, feeling more aligned with who he truly is.
In the meantime, any guesses on who he's playing in The Odyssey?