Skip to content

Tom Holland's Reaction To Journalist's Heartfelt Comment About The Impact Of His Sobriety Has Fans Tearing Up

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ben Shapiro Just Called 'The Odyssey' A 'Masterpiece' Despite Relentless MAGA Outrage—And The Internet Can't Even

Ben Shapiro (left) praised Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon (right) as Odysseus.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

After months of outrage from conservatives over Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of The Odyssey, it found an unlikely champion in far-right podcaster Ben Shapiro.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 21, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Well, this wasn't on many people's bingo cards. After months of MAGA outrage over The Odyssey, Ben Shapiro has emerged as one of Christopher Nolan's most surprising defenders, calling the film "a masterpiece."

In an 18-minute review posted to YouTube, the conservative commentator gave the film an 8.5/9 on a 10-point scale, praising performances from Matt Damon as Odysseus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Tom Holland as Telemachus, while expressing little issue with Zendaya as Athena or Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

Discussing the film's casting, Shapiro remarked:

“I know a lot of people were like, ‘Oh my God, Lupita Nyong’o is supposed to look like Diane Kruger.’ I don’t know. Diane Kruger doesn’t look very Greek. She’s German.”

Shapiro did have one minor complaint, saying rapper Travis Scott's brief appearance as Bard felt jarring. Zendaya's casting, however, barely registered as an issue.

Explaining why her casting didn't bother him, Ben Shapiro said:

“Casting Zendaya in that role doesn’t change anything … Zendaya does a fine job, doesn’t bother me at all.”

Before anyone starts handing Shapiro flowers for embracing creative casting in a centuries-old myth, there was one performance he couldn't get past: Elliot Page as Sinon, a character from Virgil's Aeneid rather than Homer's The Odyssey.

Turning to Page's casting, he said:

“I know there are a lot of conservatives who are getting pre-whipped up about the film. Because it’s stupid to cast Elliot Page as a dude. It’s just stupid.”

He then escalated into transphobic remarks about the actor:

“Elliot Page was a woman with mental issues who believes that she is a man and has had surgeries to make her appear more man-like, but still she is about five foot two inches and 105 pounds, soaking wet, and has the voice of a woman. It doesn’t work.”

If you've followed Shapiro's commentary, this wasn't exactly a plot twist. He has spent years opposing transgender rights and repeatedly singling out Page as part of that broader campaign.

Shapiro then began speculating about Nolan's reasons for casting the actor.

“Maybe he’s personally friendly with Elliot Page, feels bad for Elliot Page, because Elliot Page is a certain person, was friends of that person from the time they did they did 'Inception' together. Maybe it’s in fact some sort of Oscar bait attempt.”

Page, meanwhile, has spoken warmly about reuniting with Nolan after Inception. The actor described filming The Odyssey after his transition as "a Chris Nolan experience all over again." Page added, "As you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable."

You can watch Shapiro’s full remarks below:

- YouTubeBen Shapiro

Shapiro almost got there. He spent much of the review praising The Odyssey before retreating into the same culture-war rhetoric that has surrounded the film for months. Naturally, the internet noticed the contradiction.

View the mixed reactions here:










Despite his objections to Page's casting, Shapiro ultimately argued conservatives shouldn't root for The Odyssey to fail over a single performer.

Encouraging audiences to see the film anyway, Shapiro said:

“No, the movie’s not going to bomb because of that. It turns out that when people are willing to be entertained, they’re willing to entertain even bad flaws in the teeth, if it turns out the smile is nice.”

For all the right-wing hand-wringing, The Odyssey has never been a story preserved under glass. Homer's epic has been retold for generations, with each adaptation reshaping the material. Eartha Kitt portrayed Helen of Troy in the 1954 film The Golden Mistress, proving that imaginative casting did not begin with Christopher Nolan.

Even Shapiro ultimately reached the point MAGA influencers keep missing: audiences can judge The Odyssey as a movie instead of treating every casting choice as another culture-war emergency.

Latest News

Hunter Biden; JD Vance
Trending

Hunter Biden Just Epically Trolled JD Vance On National Ice Cream Day—And He's Far Too Good At This

Kash Patel
Trending

Kash Patel Roasted After Sharing Cringey Video Patting Himself On The Back Following 'Flawless' World Cup

Christina Ricci (left) sparked viral reactions after sharing her blunt thoughts on Joe Rogan’s (right) podcast.
Trending

Christina Ricci Just Bluntly Slammed Joe Rogan And His Podcast—And Fans Are So Here For It

Tom Cruise
Celebrities

Tom Cruise Looks Virtually Unrecognizable In Trailer For New Film About Eccentric Billionaire

More from Entertainment/celebrities

RFK Jr.; Donald Trump; Mark Ruffalo
Fly Zone USA/YouTube; Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

RFK Jr. Makes Eyeroll-Worthy Claim About Trump's Mental Acuity After Heated Text Exchange With Mark Ruffalo

In an appearance on the Fly Zone USA podcast, conspiracy theorist, antivax grifter, and MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. once again praised the "encyclopedic" intellect of his boss.

Back in March while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Kennedy claimed Trump had an "encyclopedic, molecular knowledge." Like a broken record, he's made the same claim and used the same anecdotes as proof numerous times before and since.

Keep Reading Show less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Pete Hegseth
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (left and right)

MTG Rips Pete Hegseth After He Calls Deaths Of U.S. Troops In Jordan A 'Sacrifice'

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he referred to the deaths of two U.S. service members who were killed in an Iranian strike in Jordan last week as a "sacrifice."

The Pentagon identified two U.S. service members killed during an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan: 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who was killed on July 18, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, who died the previous day.

Keep Reading Show less
Colin Farrell, 'Actors on Actors'; Colin Farrell and his son, James
Variety/YouTube; People/YouTube

Colin Farrell's Candid Reflection On The 'Mess' Of Raising His Son With Angelman Syndrome Just Resurfaced—And It's Struck A Chord

Last December, Colin Farrell sat across from Jessie Buckley on Variety's Actors on Actors series, and the pair talked at length about their inspiration, their most important acting roles, their most recent projects, which were Ballad of a Small Player and Hamnet at the time, and what drives them behind the scenes.

For Farrell, life has dramatically pivoted since he had children. His oldest son, James, is now 23 and was diagnosed when he was 4 with Angelman Syndrome, which is a rare neurogenetic disorder and typically involves severe developmental delays, especially in speech and movement.

Keep Reading Show less
Marcello Hernandez; Shane Gillis
ESPN; Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

ESPYs Host Marcello Hernández Just Epically Roasted Last Year's Host Shane Gillis—And We're Cackling

SNL's Marcello Hernández has made a name for himself by creating hilarious characters and bits that often incorporate his Hispanic roots.

And during his recent stint hosting the ESPY Awards, Hernández used this to roast the host of last year's awards, controversial conservative comedian Shane Gillis.

Keep Reading Show less
Pete Hegseth
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Doctor Goes Viral After Laying Out Why Hegseth's Mandate To Treat Troops With Testosterone Is A Very Bad Idea

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense, former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth, drew considerable mockery after announcing his "High-T Department of War" on X on July 15.

People noted the irony of Hegseth mandating gender affirming healthcare through hormone replacement therapy (HRT) after the Trump administration banned transgender people from serving in the military.

Keep Reading Show less