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Hunter Biden Just Epically Trolled JD Vance On National Ice Cream Day—And He's Far Too Good At This

Hunter Biden; JD Vance
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

After Vice President JD Vance griped about the "suggestive" way former President Joe Biden eats ice cream, Hunter Biden trolled him hard on National Ice Cream Day over the weekend.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Hunter Biden celebrated National Ice Cream Day by mocking Vice President JD Vance following Vance's complaint that former President Joe Biden eats ice cream in a "suggestive" manner.

Vance raised eyebrows several days ago after he claimed during an interview with conservative podcaster Joe Rogan that Biden's staff had him eat ice cream "in the most suggestive way possible."

Vance—who has been making the rounds to drum up support for the Trump administration's initiatives ahead of the midterm elections, said with no warning whatsoever that Biden was surrounded by "bad staff work."

He said:

“The thing I couldn’t get over Biden is just bad staff work, man. The way that he ate ice cream, I mean, it’s like, you know, we could bring some of this stuff up, but it’s like they would get him eating ice cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable."

Rogan replied that he had "never even paid attention to that." Vance responded that it was "such bad optics," before joking that he would never be brave enough to let himself be photographed eating a corndog.

You can hear what he said in the video below.

In deciding to mark National Ice Cream Day on X, Hunter Biden shared a photo of himself eating ice cream and remarked:

"Hey @JDVance . I wish I knew how to quit you."

In the photo, he can be seen standing next to a poster supporting abortion access, healthcare for transgender people, and "the right to do what you want with your own body."

You can see his post below.


Hunter Biden eating ice cream @HunterBiden/X

He also reminded his viewers about National Ice Cream Day before remarking "Congratulations, Spain!" to celebrate the country's World Cup triumph over Argentina, sharing a photo of himself and his father eating ice cream together.

You can see his post below.


Joe Biden and Hunter Biden eating ice cream @HunterBiden/X

People loved his trolling response.


Hunter Biden's social media game is strong.

Weeks ago, he had social media users smiling after he joked he "would never have forgotten my drugs" in response to a poster who cast doubt on his sobriety and accused him of leaving behind the bag of cocaine that triggered a White House investigation after it was discovered in the West Wing.

Much of the attention focused on Hunter Biden because of his widely publicized history of substance abuse, with then-candidate Donald Trump and others openly suggesting he was responsible despite no evidence to support their claim.

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