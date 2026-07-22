Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Sparks Debate After Calling Out Fans Who Only 'Facetune' Themselves In Photos With Her

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim is used to making headlines for what she does on the slopes. This week, though, she's going viral for something entirely different: a TikTok calling out fans who "Facetune" themselves in photos with her while leaving her completely unedited.

For anyone who's blissfully unfamiliar, Facetune is a photo-editing app that's become a social media staple, offering everything from skin smoothing and teeth whitening to facial reshaping and AI-powered filters. Some people use it with a light touch, while others opt for a much more dramatic transformation—but either way, it's a common part of posting selfies online.

On TikTok, Kim had one request for fans who stopped her for photos:

"If you are going to stop me for a photo and you're gonna post it, Facetune me, too.”

Chloe then joked that some fans will Facetune themselves to look "gorgeous" while leaving her completely untouched. She had one final message for anyone guilty of doing it: "Don't. That's rude."

You can watch her PSA below:

@chloekim please and thank you

Of course, Kim's no stranger to making headlines. She made history at just 17 years old when she became the youngest woman ever to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, then did it again in 2022 by becoming the first woman to claim back-to-back Olympic halfpipe gold medals.

Along the way, she's racked up eight X Games gold medals and earned a reputation for pushing the sport to new heights with tricks like back-to-back 1080s.

She's also appeared in Fortnite, has her own Barbie doll, has become a regular at events like Vogue World and Fashion Week, and has worked with publications like Vogue while appearing in campaigns for WWD. Most recently, she added a silver medal to her collection after finishing behind South Korea's Choi Ga-on in the women's snowboard halfpipe.

Reality TV fans may also recognize Kim from season four of The Masked Singer, where she competed as "Jellyfish" and made it all the way to the semifinals before being unmasked in a triple elimination alongside Taylor Dayne's "Popcorn" and Tori Kelly's "Seahorse."

It's only been a day since Kim shared the TikTok, but her lighthearted PSA has already sparked a surprisingly spirited debate over the unspoken etiquette of editing group photos before posting them online.

The internet had some unfiltered thoughts:

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@cocogauff/TikTok

@adaripp/TikTok

@clumsy_016/TikTok

@cotonserafina/TikTok

@src483/TikTok

u/charlib21/Reddit

u/ChapterThr33/Reddit

u/mercvry94/Reddit

u/Fuzzy-End7194/Reddit

u/Plebeian_Gamer/Reddit

u/mantistobogganmMD/Reddit

Elsewhere, Kim has also been making headlines for her relationship with NFL star Myles Garrett.

Last week, the two-time Olympic gold medalist presented Garrett with the ESPY Award for Best Record-Breaking Performance alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish at the 2026 ESPYS in New York City.

Garrett, who was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams, earned the honor after setting the NFL's single-season sacks record with 23 during his final season in Cleveland.

You can watch the sweet moment here:

- YouTube ESPN

Kim and Garrett have been dating since May 2025 and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Kim previously shared how the pair keep things grounded despite their high-profile careers:

“We don’t really talk about our jobs. Getting a break from work and just enjoying each other’s company is nice.”

So, whether you're posing with Kim on the ESPYS red carpet or at the bottom of a ski slope, her message seems pretty clear: If you're going to edit the photo, don't leave her out… please and thank you.