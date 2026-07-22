Skip to content

The 'La La Land' Poster Was Just Officially Edited To Fix Ryan Gosling's Bent Hand—And Fans Have Thoughts

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Sparks Debate After Calling Out Fans Who Only 'Facetune' Themselves In Photos With Her

Chloe Kim's lighthearted Facetune PSA went viral.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME; @chloekim/TikTok

Snowboarder Chloe Kim took to TikTok to put fans who take photos with her on blast for "Facetuning" themselves but not her—and sparked a debate about the etiquette around editing other people's appearances.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 22, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim is used to making headlines for what she does on the slopes. This week, though, she's going viral for something entirely different: a TikTok calling out fans who "Facetune" themselves in photos with her while leaving her completely unedited.

For anyone who's blissfully unfamiliar, Facetune is a photo-editing app that's become a social media staple, offering everything from skin smoothing and teeth whitening to facial reshaping and AI-powered filters. Some people use it with a light touch, while others opt for a much more dramatic transformation—but either way, it's a common part of posting selfies online.

On TikTok, Kim had one request for fans who stopped her for photos:

"If you are going to stop me for a photo and you're gonna post it, Facetune me, too.”

Chloe then joked that some fans will Facetune themselves to look "gorgeous" while leaving her completely untouched. She had one final message for anyone guilty of doing it: "Don't. That's rude."

You can watch her PSA below:

@chloekim

please and thank you

Of course, Kim's no stranger to making headlines. She made history at just 17 years old when she became the youngest woman ever to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, then did it again in 2022 by becoming the first woman to claim back-to-back Olympic halfpipe gold medals.

Along the way, she's racked up eight X Games gold medals and earned a reputation for pushing the sport to new heights with tricks like back-to-back 1080s.

She's also appeared in Fortnite, has her own Barbie doll, has become a regular at events like Vogue World and Fashion Week, and has worked with publications like Vogue while appearing in campaigns for WWD. Most recently, she added a silver medal to her collection after finishing behind South Korea's Choi Ga-on in the women's snowboard halfpipe.

Reality TV fans may also recognize Kim from season four of The Masked Singer, where she competed as "Jellyfish" and made it all the way to the semifinals before being unmasked in a triple elimination alongside Taylor Dayne's "Popcorn" and Tori Kelly's "Seahorse."

It's only been a day since Kim shared the TikTok, but her lighthearted PSA has already sparked a surprisingly spirited debate over the unspoken etiquette of editing group photos before posting them online.

The internet had some unfiltered thoughts:

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@cocogauff/TikTok

@adaripp/TikTok

@clumsy_016/TikTok

@cotonserafina/TikTok

@src483/TikTok

u/charlib21/Reddit

u/ChapterThr33/Reddit

u/mercvry94/Reddit

u/Fuzzy-End7194/Reddit

u/Plebeian_Gamer/Reddit

u/mantistobogganmMD/Reddit

Elsewhere, Kim has also been making headlines for her relationship with NFL star Myles Garrett.

Last week, the two-time Olympic gold medalist presented Garrett with the ESPY Award for Best Record-Breaking Performance alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish at the 2026 ESPYS in New York City.

Garrett, who was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams, earned the honor after setting the NFL's single-season sacks record with 23 during his final season in Cleveland.

You can watch the sweet moment here:

- YouTubeESPN

Kim and Garrett have been dating since May 2025 and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Kim previously shared how the pair keep things grounded despite their high-profile careers:

“We don’t really talk about our jobs. Getting a break from work and just enjoying each other’s company is nice.”

So, whether you're posing with Kim on the ESPYS red carpet or at the bottom of a ski slope, her message seems pretty clear: If you're going to edit the photo, don't leave her out… please and thank you.


Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Mehmet Oz
Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Furiously Calls BS On Trump Admin's Reason For Freezing Over $1 Billion In Medicaid Funds For California And Minnesota

Leslie Jones and Sheinelle Jones
Celebrities

'Today' Show Co-Hosts Completely Lose It After Leslie Jones Picks Up 'Oompa-Loompa' Sheinelle Jones In Hilarious Viral Clip

Penn Badgley; AI version of Penn Badgley
Celebrities

Internet Horrified After Realistic Viral Video Of 'You' Star Penn Badgley Turns Out To Be Completely AI-Generated

Erin Brockovich
Science & Health

Erin Brockovich Perfectly Lays Out Why AI Data Centers Are 'Pushing People Too Far' In Viral Clip

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Jens Spahn
Bernd von Jutrczenka/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Gay Conservative German Politician Resigns After Welcoming Child Via Surrogacy Despite Publicly Opposing It

German conservative Jens Spahn resigned from his position as the leader of the joint CDU/CSU (Union) parliamentary group in the 21st Bundestag after it emerged he and his husband welcomed a child via surrogacy despite openly opposing it.

Per the 1990 Embryo Protection Act, surrogacy remains illegal in Germany, a position long supported by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which reaffirmed its opposition earlier this year. While German law allows parents to raise children born through surrogacy abroad, arranging a surrogate within Germany is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; the recently drained Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Trump's Attempt To Hide Disastrous DC Reflecting Pool From View During Repairs Goes Hilariously Awry

The Trump administration's attempt to cover up the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as it undergoes repairs following alleged "vandalism" backfired when high winds revealed the sad sight of it, now drained and surrounded by a fence with a tarp on it.

The renovation of the Reflecting Pool has become a debacle, marked by recurring algae blooms, workers resorting to pouring hydrogen peroxide into the water to combat the problem, and a political blame game in which some Republicans have attempted to pin responsibility for the mess on Democrats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; JD and Usha Vance
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump Dragged After Posting A Photo Of JD And Usha Vance's New Baby Before They Did

President Donald Trump was criticized after he took to social media to share a photo of Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance's new baby boy Alec to congratulate them before the Vances could even do so themselves.

The Vance family welcomed their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, who joins older siblings Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4. Trump later shared a photo showing Vivek holding his newborn brother while Mirabel looks on.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robbie Williams performs live onstage during the Robbie Williams: Britpop tour.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Robbie Williams Offers Hilarious 'Apology' After Viral Clip Sparks Rumors He Was Taking Drugs During World Cup Final

Robbie Williams is putting a viral World Cup mystery to rest after viewers became convinced they had witnessed something far more scandalous than what actually happened.

During an interview with German TV ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, a tiny white object suddenly dropped from Williams' mouth onto a magenta T-Mobile microphone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reid Rasner
@reid.rasner/Instagram

MAGA Wyoming Candidate Dragged After Sharing Ultra-Cringey Video Of Himself Gearing Up To 'Ban Sharia Law'

Wyoming MAGA Republican House candidate Reid Rasner's social media campaign is so unhinged that Wyoming newspaper Cowboy State Daily titled an article about him "Despite His Videos, Wyoming Politicos Say Reid Rasner Campaign Is Not A Parody."

In one of his more viral videos, posted on TikTok, Rasner journeyed to Fort Collins, Colorado, to find a mosque to stand in front of in a too small camouflage vest and oversized MAGA hat to claim he was banning Sharia Law.

Keep ReadingShow less