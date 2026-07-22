The House GOP Just Shared A Tone-Deaf Tweet About 'Communist Regimes'—And It's Irony At Its Finest

Rather than panic, the "Angels" singer calmly picked it up, rolled it between his fingers, and—because that's apparently where this story was headed—stuck it on his forehead before carrying on with the interview as if nothing had happened.

View the moment in question below:

What on earth fell out of Robbie William's nose during yesterdays World Cup final broadcast?.. 😳

pic.twitter.com/6LXbHxthUI

— Football Away Days (@AwayDaysFB) July 20, 2026

The clip has already racked up nearly 300,000 views, with the bizarre moment quickly taking on a life of its own online.

X user @AwayDaysFB wrote:

"What on Earth fell out of Robbie Williams' nose during yesterday's World Cup final broadcast?"

Some viewers speculated the object was cocaine, but a closer look suggests it actually came from his mouth. Williams leaned into the speculation Monday , posting a video that sounded like a sincere apology.

He starts off the video while lying in bed:

"Just like to apologize for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday… It was deeply unprofessional, and people worried about me."

Then came the punchline. Williams stuck out his tongue to reveal two mint candies tucked inside his mouth, instantly crushing the internet's cocaine theories. "But it's OK," he joked, "because I had several more."

He even captioned the video:

“Just woke up and feeling…. Mint 😀 x”

Safe to say his breath was minty fresh.

You can view his response here:

Williams' joke landed in part because he's never hidden his history with addiction. The singer shot to international fame in the '90s as a member of British boy band Take That, but life behind the scenes was far less glamorous.

After joining the group at just 16 years old, Williams later said the relentless pressure, constant scrutiny, and lack of privacy fueled his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

During his five years with the chart-topping group, Williams nearly overdosed in 1994 and regularly mixed drugs with heavy drinking, at one point admitting he would polish off an entire bottle of vodka before taking the stage. Two years later, he went on a six-day bender without sleeping and later revealed he came close to dying. He left Take That shortly afterward.

Williams previously reflected on that period in an interview with The Irish Times in 2022:

"I was a fully-fledged, fully-blown, self-medicating addict. So unfortunately, it wasn't a lot of fun, which is why I'm a sober person right now.”

He attended rehab in 1995 and underwent a major intervention for prescription drug addiction in 2007. Williams has now been sober for more than 20 years.

He continued:

"But it wasn't as heady and as exciting as you might believe in movies and stuff. It was just sad and depressing and tiring, and [you] know… the heart ached."

He has credited therapy, exercise, and his family with helping him maintain his sobriety. Williams married American actress Ayda Field in 2010, and the couple shares four children.

Williams' response to the viral World Cup clip drew praise from many fans in the comments, with several applauding the singer's sense of humor.

The internet had this to say about his minty response:

































@rewindrobbie/Instagram

@alysonaird/Instagram

@elfordio74/Instagram

@jessyr2025/Instagram

The singer is currently crisscrossing the globe on his Britpop tour in support of his latest album, Britpop. Beyond the tour, he's keeping plenty busy as FIFA's Official Music Ambassador, starring in the biographical film Better Man, and hosting the TV docuseries Thru a New Lens.

Williams also recently released the single "All My Life" and co-wrote and recorded "Desire," FIFA's first-ever official anthem. And he's already booked major stadium dates for summer 2027, including performances at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland, and the Lytham Festival in the United Kingdom.

We hope if anything goes flying during those shows, fans will assume it's a mint first.