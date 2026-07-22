The House GOP Just Shared A Tone-Deaf Tweet About 'Communist Regimes'—And It's Irony At Its Finest

Not getting the traction they need off their usual fearmongering, the GOP recently changed things up—in cooperation with the White House—from attacking immigrants to reviving the 1950s era "red scare," coming 70 years after the original led by Wisconsin Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy.
The change in tactics hinges on voters not knowing the difference between communism and democratic socialism.
It follows a wave of victories by Democratic Socialists (DSA)—like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Colorado Democratic House candidate Melat Kiros, and New York Democratic House candidates Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier—in general elections and primaries.
MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's State Department, under the leadership of Cuban-American birthright citizen Marco Rubio, recently released a 100-page report claiming their political enemies—or anyone who hurt Trump's feelings—are Cuban communist assets, insurgents, or allies. Politicians, celebrities, and social justice organizations all made the list.
The Republican leadership of the House of Representatives fell in line as well, posting a warning about communism from their official X account.
House Republicans (@HouseGOP) posted:
"Every communist regime promised to abolish class. Instead, they ended up with two classes: the ones with power, and everyone else."
The post immediately backfired as people pointed out Trump, his family, and his cronies have all enriched themselves after Trump promised during his 2024 campaign to lower costs for the poor, working, and middle class. Estimates show Trump's personal wealth increased by $3.4 billion in just the first year of his second term as POTUS.
People pushed back hard on the GOP's message.
@alisonhutchens/Threads
@davidalapham/Threads
@smokeeater129/X
@mbpeanut67; @deecreative/Threads
@viperamy/Threads
@luvsmusik76/Threads
On Sunday, Trump called communism "the Greatest Threat to our Country since World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11!" in a post on Truth Social.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Expect the same dire warnings from all Republican candidates from now until the White House and GOP leaders figure out this tactic hasn't worked to sway anyone but their already loyal MAGA minions.