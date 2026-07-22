'Today' Show Co-Hosts Completely Lose It After Leslie Jones Picks Up 'Oompa-Loompa' Sheinelle Jones In Hilarious Viral Clip

During The Odyssey press tour, a journalist approached him, but instead of asking a question about the film, she complimented him on the impact he was having on the people watching him.

The journalist said:

"The associate editor-in-chief asked me to ask you this. You helped her dad stop drinking."

"She just wants to say thank you so much."

"It has changed his life, and she just wanted to give some love to you."

Holland was immediately engaged, leaning forward and visibly excited.

"Oh wow. Thank you so much. That made my day."

Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, who were sitting with Holland, were also visibly touched by the comment, and Hathaway patted Holland's shoulder in a supportive gesture.

You can watch their exchange here:





Redditors in the "Fauxmoi" subReddit were touched by Holland's authentic and supportive reaction.

"As a recovering alcoholic, I will always root for Tom Holland and his openness about his own struggles."

"I'm on day 73, and this is my second attempt at sobriety, and I'd only found out about his sobriety about a month ago, but hearing him talk about it has really been helpful. He genuinely just seems like such a good dude."

"I also love that he made sure Bero was something Zendaya would enjoy drinking, too." -verysomuch

"This dude is so classy." -SushiNoriNoochShoo

"He's such a good guy." -SignificantDelta

"Tom quit drinking some time ago, and he’s been very open about it. He created a non-alcoholic beer brand, and in promoting it and representing it, he doesn’t shy away from why he wanted to create Bero." -ace-destrier

"Essentially he did dry January, and it was a lot harder than he expected, so he decided to stay sober."

"Him talking about it has encouraged a lot of people to try dry January, and also shown that you don't necessarily have to be the dictionary definition of an alcoholic ft. lost job house kids DUI etc. to be better off not drinking." -dysautonomic_mess

Others were equally touched by Hathaway's and Damon's reactions, pointing out that Hathaway was also open about her sobriety.

"All three of them have such beautiful reactions to this. You can tell how genuinely they care about what was said." -Special_Goal_2372

"Anne Hathaway is also sober, and Matt Damon's platonic life partner has battled addiction, and he's been open about being an ally. It's all beautiful to see!" -friendlynbhdwitch

"Anne Hathaway is also sober!"

"I got sober around the time that she did. Best decision ever, and I've never regretted making the choice. Anne talked about it quite a bit during that time, and it brought me some comfort seeing someone be really open about it." -urfata**mama

"That’s great, British drinking culture is nuts. Everything would rotate around a drinking activity of some description, and it was so normalised."

"A friend of mine joined AA a decade ago and looking back it’s actually difficult to single out her alcoholism against everyone else’s binge drinking, but at a certain point when everyone started to slow down her drinking just ramped up."

"I’m really glad drinking culture is shifting." -forkingbumbleforks

"Sweet moment! I think she meant to say, 'She asked me to tell you this.' It seems like they are wrapping up the interview and she just wanted to squeeze in that comment. I'm really glad they got it in there." -fruitycafe





It's important for people to have support if they choose sobriety, and that support can sometimes come from surprising places!