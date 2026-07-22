'Today' Show Co-Hosts Completely Lose It After Leslie Jones Picks Up 'Oompa-Loompa' Sheinelle Jones In Hilarious Viral Clip

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones is well-known for her hilarious off-the-cuff commentary and roasting prowess, and she's bringing those side-splitting talents now to her new HGTV show, Roast My Rental.
The show is centered around laughable first impressions, as Jones steps into a rental space and roasts it based on the first things she sees, like smells, questionable design choices, and weird decor. Then, she sticks around to help the owners flip the space into something people will actually want to rent.
Jones guest-starred on the Today with Jenna & Sheinelle show to talk about her HGTV series, and part of the schtick was Jones proving that she's capable of roasting "anything," including some of the people on and off set.
She soon turned her attention to co-host Sheinelle Jones, who is 13 inches shorter than she is. When they stood next to each other, Sheinelle could not control her laughter while Leslie looked visibly shocked.
Sheinelle then appeared to attempt to jump into the comedian's arms, and Leslie easily scooped her up and cradled her while Jones and Bush Hager uncontrollably laughed.
Leslie Jones looked visibly pleased with herself at having made her point, smiling smugly at the audience while she held the laughing co-host.
When she set Sheinelle back down, she leaned into the camera and laughed, confirming how small she was, before they moved on with their conversation.
All the team had to say was:
"We couldn't stop laughing!!"
You can catch the moment here:
Viewers were tickled by Leslie's unique approach to roasting Sheinelle.
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
@jennasheinelle/Instagram; @lesdogggg/Instagram
You can watch the full segment here:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
The segment might have technically gotten a little off-topic, but it was undeniably a hilarious moment to watch, and Leslie Jones was on a mission to prove that she could roast anyone at any time!
And if this is the kind of humor she can bring to a simple talk show appearance, there's no telling the hilarious antics she will pull on Roast My Rental.