Elliot Page Just Showed Off His Incredibly Ripped Abs—And Fans Are Understandably Impressed

Elliot Page just reminded everyone that boxing workouts are no joke.

The actor sparked a wave of reactions online after posting a shirtless photo that showcased a remarkably sculpted physique. Page shared the image as part of a June 29 update about his growing love of boxing, but fans quickly found themselves focused on something else entirely.

The Odyssey star appears to be taking his preparation seriously, with the latest photo highlighting the work he has been putting in.

In a tribute to boxing coach Nolan Hanson, Page wrote:

“He's a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport.”

Page is preparing to portray Sinon in The Odyssey. A Greek soldier in the Trojan War and Odysseus's cousin, Sinon, plays a pivotal role in the fall of Troy by convincing the Trojans to bring the infamous wooden horse into the city. The character is best known for his deceptive and persuasive nature and is primarily featured in Virgil's Aeneid rather than Homer's epic.

Page also explained why the training has become such a significant part of his routine:

“Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can't recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am.”

While the boxing update offered fans a glimpse into Page's preparation, much of the online conversation centered on his noticeably ripped physique.

Specifically, those abs... Don't believe me? Check out the thirst-trap post below:

The response was immediate. What began as a post about boxing and training soon turned into a broader conversation about Page's transformation, with many commenters surprised by just how dramatically his physique has changed in recent years.

Here's a sampling of the reactions:

@ramennoodlie/Instagram

@savagepatchkid96/Instagram

@beck_on_deck2/Instagram

@sureshtrumpet/Instagram

@thegiagiselle/Instagram

@marti.r.evans/Instagram

@mrjerryoc/Instagram

@jjb_87/Instagram

@unlovabla/Instagram

@6oglaack_/Instagram

@thedominiquemorgan/Instagram

@spain2323/Instagram

Page is not the only member of the cast who has reportedly undergone extensive physical preparation for Nolan's ambitious adaptation.

According to multiple reports, Matt Damon dropped roughly 40 pounds to reach his high school weight of 167 pounds. Working with trainer Jason Walsh, Damon reportedly relied on high-intensity calisthenics rather than traditional heavy lifting. His routine included weighted pull-ups, push-ups, bear crawls, and single-leg squats, alongside a gluten-free, protein-focused diet.

Damon told New Heights podcast co-host Jason Kelce:

“I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. [Nolan] wanted me lean but strong. Just because of this other thing that I did with my doctor, I stopped eating gluten…"

"And I haven’t been that light since high school. So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet.”

The buzz surrounding The Odyssey extends beyond its cast transformations and viral popcorn bucket reveals . Early industry projections have suggested a domestic opening weekend of $80 million to $100 million, with analysts closely watching whether the film can become another major box-office success for Nolan following Oppenheimer.

For now, however, many fans seem just as interested in discussing Page's latest photo as they are in the movie itself.