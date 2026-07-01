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Barack And Michelle Obama Explain Why His Presidential Library Is A 'Sexy' Place For A Date In Steamy Video—And We're Fanning Ourselves

Barack & Michelle Obama
@michelleobama/Instagram

Barack and Michelle Obama explained in a sizzling video why the Obama Presidential Center is actually an ideal and "sexy" place to go on a date—and people are feeling hot and bothered.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 01, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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If you want your date to turn out as hot as possible, you couldn't pick a better location than a presidential library, right? Those places are positively oozing with sex!

Okay, maybe not. But the Obama Presidential Center isn't your average presidential library, and the Obamas aren't your ordinary presidential couple.

And in a recent social media video, the pair were so convincing about the 'sexy' power of the newly opened Obama Presidential Center in Chicago that it's got the internet feeling ... well, a bit randy, frankly.

In the video, the Obamas describe the center as the perfect date location for young singles.

And the pair know of what they speak. In the caption, Michelle wrote that she and Barack's romance started off in a very similar location:

"Barack and I went to a museum on our first date. So take it from us: the Obama Presidential Center campus has just the right vibe for you and your boo. 💕"

In the video itself, she says that if Barack had taken her to the Obama Presidential Center on that first date, it would have sealed the deal.

“This would have been the date here. This would have been like, ‘Oh, this dude is cool.’"

Why? Because of its "sexy" surroundings.

"...[T]his is a sexy environment, I’m sorry, this is a date vibe.”

Politics aren't exactly anyone's idea of sexy. Brains and charisma on the other hand? Absolutely, and since both Obamas have those in spades, the space surely does too.

The former President sure seemed convinced. As his wife spoke about the Center's date potential, all he had to say was a "mmmhmm." Oh they got DOWN after this video didn't they...

Anyway, the former First Lady went on to expound on just how perfect the Obama Center is for a perfect date.

"...[T]here’s those cozy sofas after you’ve had a date and then you put your arm around your date, and then we talk about life. And it gives you a chance to see if your date knows anything about the world.”

The Obamas also suggested bringing a blanket to lay in the manicured lawns around the center. Who knows what might happen there! (Though you should probably use whatever goes down as a warm-up only, if you don't, you know, want to be arrested.)

In any case, what most shined through in the video was the Obamas' palpable desire for each other after all these years.

And it had people in the comments a liiiiittle hot and bothered.

@johanna_reynolds/Instagram

@reasonable_one_not/Instagram

@aluestory/Instagram

@brittarael/Instagram

@itsclaudiane/Instagram

@yomiade/Instagram

@black.women.are.loved/Instagram

@imitationbyjerell/Instagram

@_fabulousray/Instagram

@sofiewannders/Instagram

A Presidential library may not be everyone's idea of date night, but in these times? That whole learning about what your partner knows about the world thing that the former FLOTUS mentioned has perhaps never been more important date banter!

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