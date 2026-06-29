Trump Just Posted Side-By-Side Photos Of Himself And Obama As Young Men—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after posting a photo of himself as a young man in a military uniform next to a photo of young former President Barack Obama at age 18 in a cryptic post on Truth Social.
The image juxtaposes a photograph of a young Trump in his New York Military Academy uniform with an image of a college-aged Obama, captured by photographer Lisa Jack, wearing a Panama hat and appearing to smoke a cigarette.
Trump's Truth Social post was amplified by "Rapid Response 47," the official rapid response account for the White House.
You can see both posts below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
The images were labeled “D. Trump, 20” and “B. H. Obama, 18.” However, Trump's photo appears to be the same one featured in his 1964 New York Military Academy yearbook, when he would have been about 17 or 18 years old—not 20.
Moreover, it's odd to see Trump posting a picture of himself in his military academy uniform considering he infamously dodged the Vietnam War draft by claiming he had bone spurs in his foot (a fact he has periodically downplayed).
“I had a doctor that gave me a letter—a very strong letter on the heels,” he said during an interview with the New York Times in 2016 explaining his deferments, adding that the heel spurs—protrusions caused by calcium built up on the heel bone—were “not a big problem, but it was enough of a problem.”
Trump has often been mocked for his bone spurs story, perhaps most notably by late Arizona Republican Senator John McCain. The relationship between the two men was notoriously contentious and in 2015, Trump, then a presidential candidate, infamously said that McCain, a veteran of the armed forces who was a prisoner-of-war in Vietnam, was “not a war hero.”
While Trump might have wanted to make himself look more "manly" and "tougher" in comparison, the side-by-side display did not have the desired effect.
Trump has never been one to think before he posts, that's for sure.