Biden Rips 'Loser' Trump And His DC 'Vanity Projects' In Rare Attack Since Leaving Office

Former President Joe Biden called President Donald Trump "a loser" and criticized Trump's many "vanity projects" in blistering remarks issued at the Maryland Democratic Party gala on Saturday.
Biden in particular called out Trump for diminishing the United States' standing around the world, particularly by attacking our NATO allies and backing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He also condemned Trump's narcissism, pointing to the White House ballroom project that destroyed the East Wing, the "Trump-Kennedy Center" fiasco, the plans for a "Trump Arch" in Washington, D.C., and the recent scandal surrounding the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool that Trump insisted with no evidence "vandals" destroyed with algae blooms and knives to "slit" the paint job.
Biden said:
“Look, it’s not just his deliberate distortion and destruction of NATO and his choosing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin over American allies, or the fact that he’s diminished our standing in the eyes of the world, more than any president in history has."
“It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House, making room for his ballroom, putting his name on a Kennedy Center. He’s building an arch in his own honor and hiring his own pool guy to fix the Reflecting Pool.”
"What a loser!"
The audience laughed and applauded as you can see in the video below.
Many cheered Biden's words.
Biden delivered his speech amid continued attacks from Trump and the far-right members who've referred to him as "Sleepy Joe" and deflected any suggestion that Trump shows signs of age-related cognitive decline.
Trump recently told a crowd of senior citizens that prospective presidential candidates should be required to take cognitive exams—seemingly oblivious to all the concerns about his own cognitive decline.
He has previously been criticized for bragging about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he's referred to as an "intelligence test."
While he bragged about acing an exam used to assess cognitive impairment, he failed to understand that the higher your score, the worse the outcome—and that claiming he performed better than Democrats would if they were in his position isn't at all a good thing.
Biden's still got it.