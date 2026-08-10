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Chelsea Handler Sounds Off After Learning Massive Sum Joe Rogan Is Making For His Podcast This Year—And She's Spot On

Chelsea Handler; Joe Rogan
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

After Forbes revealed that MAGA-friendly podcaster Joe Rogan is making a whopping $82 million in 2026, comedian Chelsea Handler slammed him on social media for being "completely uninformed."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 10, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Forbes magazine recently released its list of the "Highest-Paid Podcasters of 2026." To promote the article, the magazine shared a teaser on Instagram listing the top 20 and their estimated earnings.

Topping the list was conspiracy theory and medical misinformation promoting comedian turned UFC broadcaster and podcaster Joe Rogan at $82 million for his The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan premiered his podcast in 2009, which got him in early on the manosphere movement. It was later embraced by much of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's ardent fans as Rogan frequently parrots a lot of the same conspiracy theories and misinformation.

That MAGA devotion wavers depending on if Rogan has embraced or criticized Trump, but consistent critics of Rogan cite him as a major promoter and enabler of the POTUS and his regime.

You can see the Forbes Instagram post about the top 20 podcast earners list here:

Rogan's fellow comedian Chelsea Handler took to the comments to express her feelings on the top spot, writing:

"WHO IS PAYING JOE ROGAN 82 million?"
"Give that to our vets, or our children!!! 82 million to be completely uninformed and say 'whoopsie doodle,' every time he’s wrong, which is FREQUENT?"

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Others agreed with Handler's feedback.

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Some noted that all the money in podcasting goes to the usual suspects.

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According to Forbes, just ten years ago the podcasting industry as a whole generated less than $100 million annually. As of 2026, it's a $9 billion business.

Since Rogan's podcast's premiere, it's remained in or near the top spot in popularity. By the mid-2010s, The Joe Rogan Experience regularly pulled tens of millions of monthly downloads.

In 2020, Rogan signed his first deal with Spotify, which required him to make his podcast a platform exclusive. In 2024, he signed a new deal with Spotify for an estimated $250 million.

It included new terms that allowed the video version of Rogan's show to return to other platforms, like YouTube.

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