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'Jeopardy!' Host Clarifies His Stance On Trans Rights After Snarky Comment On Social Media Sparks Debate

Ken Jennings
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings asserted his support for the trans community after a snarky comment he made on Bluesky had conservative news outlets convinced he's anti-trans.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings asserted his support for the transgender community after a joke he made on BlueSky attracted attention from conservative news outlets that spun his remarks to cast him as anti-trans.

The controversy began after Jennings posted about a game he plays with his wife while completing Spelling Bee, one of the games published by The New York Times. Although some followers joined in, many others criticized Jennings for promoting a Times product.

The backlash stems from longstanding criticism of the newspaper’s coverage of transgender issues, which LGBTQ+ advocates have characterized as inaccurate and biased.

A former Times editor said earlier this year that the paper’s approach to transgender coverage was a deliberate editorial decision made at senior levels and had helped legitimize and mainstream misinformation. A more recent analysis by The Dissident likewise argued that the newspaper’s coverage had undergone a dramatic shift and contributed to the broader anti-trans movement.

Jennings largely did not respond to the criticism, though he replied to one repost that has since been deleted:

"I wish people who care about trans people could understand that playing nyt games is still an insult to trans people.”

Jennings replied:

“This may be true of others but I actually got express permission from the trans community to keep NYT games and recipes. I also have a news subscription, which is arguably worse, so I had to specifically send in a written request. Took 30 days but I got approved."

You can see his post below.

This may be true of others but I actually got express permission from the trans community to keep NYT games and recipes. I also have a news subscription, which is arguably worse, so I had to specifically send in a written request. Took 30 days but I got approved.
— Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) 30 de julio de 2026 a las 8:24


Jennings received pushback from social media users. The person who made the original post also replied to the responses, making clear that they had been speaking seriously rather than joking.

Soon, right-wing media seized on his words. The New York Post highlighted his response in a story headlined “Jennings triggers outrage,” framing the backlash from trans people as excessive. Fox News likewise celebrated the controversy, writing that Jennings had “infuriated trans activists” with his sarcastic comment about boycotting New York Times games.

Jennings soon chose to address critics after right-wing outlets ran with these stories, noting he felt it prudent to "say something about it, because these were framed to imply that I was aligned with their own transphobia."

He added:

"For the record: NOPE. Honestly, I don’t think there’s an issue today I care about on a personal level more deeply than trans rights. And it’s rough out there right now. Bigots on one side of the political aisle and too many cowards on the other."
"Anyone who knows me even a little, or has even followed me long on social media, already knows this about me. Our institutions are literally trying to erase trans people right now, and it pisses me off. A snarky reply to one bad take on Bluesky doesn’t mean that’s changed at all."
"My TV job is apolitical, but I’m proud that one of the things we make is a space that’s trans- and nb-friendly, and that’s not going to change either."
"So that’s the thing to know, if you’re a tabloid that’s going to name-check me in another round of transphobic s**t about Bluesky discourse. I don’t stand with you. I stand with my trans friends and family members."

You can see what he wrote below.

Screenshot of Ken Jennings' posts @kenjennings/Bluesky

Many appreciated his response.

clap for ken you ungrateful animals

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— a frolicking baby in summer 🌭 (@oldbaby.bsky.social) 2 de agosto de 2026 a las 10:18


glad 2 have u on the right side of history bro

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— skiped.bsky.social (@skiped.bsky.social) 2 de agosto de 2026 a las 12:43


Umm based department? Being serious as a trans girl I deeply appreciate Ken for speaking in things like this. The dolls appreciate it big dog.

[image or embed]
— Juniper Walls 🏳️⚧️🏴☠️ (@qjwalls.bsky.social) 2 de agosto de 2026 a las 15:32


Ken Jennings: the hero we need.

[image or embed]
— Justin Gibson (@jgibsondem.bsky.social) 3 de agosto de 2026 a las 3:07


Thank you @kenjennings.bsky.social

[image or embed]
— Matt From Salem (@mattfromsalem.bsky.social) 3 de agosto de 2026 a las 4:51


Ken Jennings my GOAT

[image or embed]
— Zdar [🖕💙] Light, a 🦔 (@zdarlight.bsky.social) 4 de agosto de 2026 a las 8:18



I knew he was one of us. Thank you, Ken.

[image or embed]
— Dirkbender.bsky.social (@dirkbender.bsky.social) 3 de agosto de 2026 a las 13:12


Same, Ken. Same. Thanks for speaking out.

[image or embed]
— Heather T. (@aitchtee.bsky.social) 4 de agosto de 2026 a las 18:29


I can't speak for trans folk. They're not me. I may be something adjacent, but it isn't my issue. I'm uninterested in celebrity, and have no particular feelings about this fellow one way or another. But I'll point out that he's unambiguously sticking his neck out, so make of that what you will.

[image or embed]
— Fidel Destro (@fideldestro.bsky.social) 4 de agosto de 2026 a las 10:14


Thanks for speaking out, Ken.

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