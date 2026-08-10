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Dem Senate Nominee Masterfully Turns Trump's 'Full Of Sh*t' Insult Around On Him In Blistering Clapback

Screenshot of Abdul El-Sayed; Donald Trump
Sky News; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed was asked by Sky News on Friday about President Trump saying that he's "full of sh*t"—and he epically turned the insult right back on Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed had a blistering response ready when asked by Sky News about President Donald Trump saying that he's "full of sh*t."

Trump was in Las Vegas on Wednesday when he accused El-Sayed of harboring animosity toward Jewish people and Israel. Trump disputed polling that had predicted a decisive victory for El-Sayed. He repeatedly described the candidate as someone who “hates Jews” and “hates Israel,” dismissing El-Sayed’s attempts to present himself as someone who “love[s] everybody.”

Trump said:

“Abdul El-Sayed, can you believe this? He’s a man of hate, and now he’s going around saying, ‘Oh I love everybody.’ He doesn’t love everybody. Put him in office, and you’re going to find out what he loves.”

Trump claimed El-Sayed harbors hatred for Jews and Israel “with a burning passion in his heart.” He then broadened his attack to criticize progressive politics, characterizing policies associated with the left as socialist and communist before returning to El-Sayed, whom he disparaged in profane terms.

He said:

“They want to go right down to the bottom of the barrel. That’s communism. They want it to be a communist country. We’re not letting them have it as a communist country. Not even for a minute."
“When I watch Abdul, he’s full of sh*t."

When a Sky News reporter asked El-Sayed to comment on Trump's assertion El-Sayed is "a gift to the Republican Party," El-Sayed replied that he is "a gift to the state of Michigan, God-willing, and I hope to win this election."

After the reporter asked him for a response to Trump's claim that he is "full of sh*t," El-Sayed replied:

“At least I don’t let mine go in the middle of the Oval Office."

You can hear what El-Sayed said in the video below.

There have long been jokes about the president defecating on himself as well as suggestions that he wears a diaper in the Oval Office.

El-Sayed's reply could very well be referencing Trump's particularly rank body odor; Trump's team even once lashed out after former Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger said Trump has an "odor" that is "something to behold."

In fact, Kinzinger said he is "genuinely surprised" that people close to Trump have not "talked about the odor," and advised anyone who might find themselves in Trump's orbit to "wear a mask if you can."

People appreciated El-Sayed's snappy response.

@AbdiibnSaid1/ X

Trump's going to have to be a lot more quick on his feet to keep up with that level of sass, that's for sure.

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