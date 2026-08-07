JD Vance Slammed After Making Fat-Shaming Joke About MAGA Ally In Bizarre Clash Over Burritos

Conservatives are beefing online and the tiff culminated in the Vice President of the United States fat-shaming someone defending his boss, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
It all kicked off when right-wing pundit Matt Walsh posted a thinly veiled criticism of the Trump administration and the GOP likely in preparation to mount his "I told you so..." distancing if the Republicans get hammered in the midterms. Walsh slammed their broken campaign promises about grocery prices and no more wars, claiming that's why progressive candidates are doing well in primaries and polls.
Walsh posted:
"Grocery prices are insane. They’re still rising. Addressing this problem should be the number one priority of every elected leader. End the stupid foreign wars and focus on this issue. It’s one of the main reasons socialists are gaining power."
Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet quote posted Walsh, adding a "blame Biden" caveat:
"One of our TPUSA college students gave me his take on affordability:"
"'A burrito shouldn’t cost $20.'"
"Yeah, a lot of this is a hangover from Covid and Biden-era inflation, but the lived experience is the same: It just feels like basic things cost too much."
@AndrewKolvet; @MattWalshBlog/X
Washington Post conservative columnist Marc Thiessen then decided to chime in, mocking the "kids these days" in the most old dude way possible while quote posting Kolvet.
Thiessen wrote:
"Cry me a river. The burritos in the college cafeteria are included in your meal plan."
@marcthiessen; @AndrewKolvet/X
Which finally led to the Vice President of the United States, very recently slimmed-down new father JD Vance (did he have the baby‽), quote posting Thiessen.
Instead of defending the Trump administration's economic policy or posting some pro-Iran War rhetoric, Vance opted for a dig about Thiessen's weight, despite the fact that in the whole thread leading up to this point, Thiessen seemed to be the only one defending his boss in any way.
The VPOTUS posted:
"I'm surprised to hear Mark say this. If you've ever met him in person, it's quite obvious the man has never missed a burrito."
@JDVance; @marcthiessen/X
Then, the rest of X got involved.
People came at Trump's unpopular Vice President hard in the comments on his post.
Many reminded Vance—or James David Bowman/Hamel—of his own longtime less than svelte physique.
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Trump and his White House Communications Director Steven Cheung didn't escape the public's wrath either.
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Comedian turned right-wing podcaster Dave Rubin recently predicted the midterms could see the implosion of the MAGA movement.
It's looking a lot like the infighting to exert dominance has already begun.
The midterm elections, which will determine control of the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the fate of Trump's presidency, are slated for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.