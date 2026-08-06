Trump Hit With Reality Check After Giving Himself An 'A+' On The Economy In Delusional Interview

President Donald Trump was criticized after he claimed in an interview with Fox News that he should be given an "A+" for the current economy after claiming the "costs are all coming down now."
A recent Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents felt their finances were worsening, a level of pessimism exceeding that seen during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This comes as the highly unpopular war in Iran continues to rage, sending gas prices surging. Americans have spent an additional $59 billion on fuel since Trump launched the war.
But to hear Trump tell it, things are pretty rosy:
"We had the best numbers that anybody's ever seen, but now you take a look, with that going on ... I think Day 79 we hit an all-time stock market high. 401Ks are the highest they've ever been by double and triple."
"And then I read that we're doing bad in the economy. By the way, job numbers: We have more people working in the United States than ever in history. We're doing an unbelievable job."
“Costs are coming way down ... I inherited very, very high costs, and they’re all coming down now. The food, the groceries, it’s all coming down. We’ve done a great job. You know, I think we should be given an A+ on the economy. I think that’s coming, people are starting to talk about it.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
No one was buying it.
Trump previously told Fox News that the U.S. economy is strong and said the economy holds an "A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus" grade under his leadership.
That was months before his administration launched 25 “Freedom Fuel” gas stations in the Philadelphia area, priced at $3.47 for the 47th president, in a bid to address concerns about gas prices that have skyrocketed since he launched the war in Iran.
Despite that, don't expect any accountability from him as he's sure to tell us once again that he "inherited a mess" from former President Joe Biden.