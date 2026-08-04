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MAGA Senator Shares Theory For Why Trump Constantly Doubles Down On His Claims While Ignoring The Facts—And It's A Big Yikes

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Republican Senator John Kennedy shared his theory on Meet the Press for why President Trump has trouble dropping his conspiracies despite factual evidence to the contrary—and it's not great.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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During an appearance on Meet the Press, amid another development in the debacle surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy shared his theory for why President Donald Trump has trouble dropping his conspiracies despite factual evidence to the contrary.

Kennedy's remarks came after the Justice Department conceded that Trump's overhaul of the Reflecting Pool was "hasty and botched" and moved to dismiss the criminal charges against Olympian David Hearn, who had been accused of damaging the site.

The administration also charged three other individuals as part of its campaign to blame the Reflecting Pool's deterioration on vandalism. All three pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor offenses, and prosecutors have since dropped the charges against at least two of them, according to court records and one defense attorney.

However, Trump lashed out at D.C. Attorney General Jeanine Pirro afterward, saying he was "really disappointed in her" and insisting the damage was caused by "vandals."

When asked by Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker for his thoughts on Trump's behavior, Kennedy replied:

“The president says it was caused by vandals. I don’t know if he really believes that or it’s part of his political messaging or he’s just thinking out loud."
"You and I both know the president well. He exists loudly and he grows anxious when he has an unexpressed thought. I'm not saying he doesn't believe it, I'm just saying I don't know."

You can hear what Kennedy said in the video below.

Many felt Kennedy's words said a lot about just how thin-skinned Trump really is.


The Justice Department conceded in its court filing that signs that large sections of the pool's blue liner were peeling away appeared more than a week before Hearn ever visited the site.

Hearn's legal team says the government owes their client an apology, noting that having the charges dismissed doesn't "erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong.”

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