A Video Of Matthew Morrison Recounting How He Found Out He Was Being Cheated On During 9/11 Just Resurfaced—And Yikes

Glee's Matthew Morrison has once again reminded the internet that reality somehow keeps writing stranger storylines for him than Glee ever did. Case in point, an old clip has resurfaced in which Morrison recounts one of the most bewildering breakup stories you'll ever hear.

The video comes from Morrison's cabaret residency, Rhythms & Revelations, which ran at New York City's 54 Below from December through January.

Morrison set the tone for the evening by declaring:

“Welcome to Rhythms & Revelations—a car wash for your soul. In this show, I’m not just here to perform; I’m here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life…”

Later in the performance, Morrison shifted from self-help guru to storyteller as he recalled where he was on September 11, 2001. Freshly 21 and living in New York City, he said he was riding the subway when the attacks unfolded.

He recounted the moment everything changed:

“It disappeared behind the building, and then boom, I can still hear the screams. The automated subway conductor came over the loudspeaker, ‘Next stop, the World Trade Center.’ Yeah, perfect timing. The train plunged underground, but we never made it.”

Morrison recalled spending the next three hours underground as "the world above me collapsed." Feeling "powerless," he said he wrote what he believed were his final words on the back of a receipt, remembering he was "21 years old, writing my own goodbye."

After finally making it back above ground, Morrison said he rushed home to see his girlfriend. As he reenacted the moment onstage, he delivered it with the kind of drama you'd expect from a Glee Regionals performance.

Morrison revealed that his trip home ended with quite an unforgettable discovery:

“My keys slid into the lock, the door swung open, and there she was. In bed, with another man. I said, ‘You might want to turn on the TV,’ and walked out.”

If you're a Glee fan, this revelation might sound oddly familiar, given that Will Schuester's own relationship famously began with a cheating scandal.

Here's the resurfaced clip that's once again getting the internet talking:

@kschreibes worth every dollar spent

After wrapping up the story, Morrison introduced Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music, explaining that the performance tied into the evening's broader theme of finding purpose and perspective through life's unexpected moments.

Safe to say, nobody saw that plot twist coming.

And the internet, meanwhile, was still trying to process everything it had just watched:













































While the viral clip has become many viewers' biggest takeaway from Rhythms & Revelations, Morrison has said the cabaret was ultimately about revealing more of himself than audiences had seen before.

He explained the show's broader purpose:

“To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart—it’s a piece of my soul laid bare. I’m stepping outside of all the characters I’ve played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability.”

Best known to television audiences as Glee's Will Schuester, Morrison built his career on Broadway before landing the role, earning a Tony Award nomination for The Light in the Piazza and starring in productions including Hairspray, South Pacific, and Finding Neverland.

He premiered Rhythms & Revelations at New York City's 54 Below before taking the cabaret on tour. Yet years later, it's not a Broadway number introducing new audiences to the show—it's Morrison's astonishing story of surviving the September 11 attacks and the unexpected heartbreak that awaited him at home.

Hang in there, Mr. Schue. Keep on singing.