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Millie Bobby Brown Praised For Changing Her Accent Mid-Conversation While Speaking With Kids So They Could Understand Her Better

Millie Bobby Brown on 'Celebrity Substitute'
@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

While appearing on a recent episode of Celebrity Substitute, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown realized she was confusing a group of kids with her British accent, so she switched to an American one—and fans are loving the sweet gesture.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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You can tell a lot by how people interact with children, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has wowed viewers with her recent interaction with a group of children while giving them a mini-lesson on film acting.

While guest-starring on the Celebrity Substitute series, Brown sat down with a group of young children to talk about a few basic terms found in film acting, including "action" and knowing your "mark."

Brown impressed viewers first by setting clear boundaries with the children:

"I'm going to say things one time, and I won't repeat myself, so open your ears."

Later in the segment, after successfully talking about what the word "action" means in the context of filmmaking, Brown introduced the term "mark," which was met with some confusion because of her accent.

She then put on an American accent and accentuated the "r" to clearly say "mark" to the students.

Brown also turned back to a student named Harley, who she'd addressed previously:

"Harley, I didn't say your name wrong earlier; it's my accent."
"But I can say 'Harley' if it makes you more comfortable."

Behind the scenes, Harley clearly approved of Brown's accent and her communication style.

"She's so British, I can smell her accent."

You can watch the video here:

@celebritysubstitute

Harley is an instant icon. #celebritysubstitute #milliebobbybrown #netflix #strangerthings #enolaholmes

Viewers loved how she talked to the children.

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

Others really liked how she differentiated instruction later in the segment.

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

Not to mention the kids' reactions to her!

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

@celebritysubstitute/TikTok

It would be easy for an adult, especially a celebrity, to dismiss the children's confusion over the pronunciation of the words, which made them harder for the students to recognize. Some might even take offense and assume the students were being critical of their different accent.

Millie Bobby Brown, however, used this as a learning opportunity to clarify the meaning, make sure everyone in the room understood what she was saying, and even personally connected with a student when she thought there may have been hurt feelings.

It sounds like she could have a future in teaching if she ever wanted to pursue that path!

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