Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Real Middle Name—And Fans Are Floored

Fans of UK actor Millie Bobby Brown did a double-take when she revealed her actual middle name wasn't "Bobby" during a press tour to promote her new sci-fi adventure comedy film, The Electric State.
Brown emerged as a star for her role playing Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, for which she received two nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards.
During a Buzzfeed UK joint interview with her Electric State co-star Chris Pratt, Brown divulged:
"My middle name is 'Bonnie.'"
To which Pratt asked if her full name was "Mille Bonnie Bobby Brown?"
Brown clarified, "No. It's not 'Bobby.' Millie Bonnie Brown."
"I've never told anyone that," she continued and, jokingly announced to the media outlet, "You heard it here first!"
As Pratt was processing this new information, Brown admitted the middle stage name change was for "sh*ts and giggles."
Dumbfounded, Pratt said, "No sh*t."
Here's the clip on Instagram.
The revelation stunned fans as her real middle name isn't mentioned anywhere, including on the bold intro on her Wikipedia page. The Early Life section of her bio has been updated following UK Buzzfeed's interview posted on March 6.
Fans approved.
Users gave her full name a clumsy test run.
The Bobby stage name comes from her father, an estate agent, whose name is Robert Brown.
The 21-year-old was recently in the news responding to the trolls who judged her appearance at this year's SAG and Brit awards.
In response to being called a "forty-year-old mom" and a "cougar" standing alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, Brown responded to critics who "act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on 'Stranger Things' season one."
"And because I don't, I'm now a target," she said in an Instagram video.
"This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, is disturbing."
"That some of these articles are written by women makes it even worse."
She addressed the journalists who scrutinized her and suggested they "do better, not just for me but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without the fear of being torn apart for simply existing."
The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.
The adventure film is loosely based on the 2018 illustrated novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.
Brown and Pratt lead the cast alongside co-stars Ke Huy Quan Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelsonlson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.
It is slated to stream on Netflix on March 14.