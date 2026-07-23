Older Chicago Cubs Fan Sparks Outrage After Smacking Younger Guy For Not Standing During National Anthem In Viral Video

At this point about 99% of conservatives' politics is based around feeling like even tacit disagreement is an attack on them personally, and a new viral video shows this delusion in action.

People have been left shocked by the clip, filmed in the stands of a Chicago Cubs game, in which an elderly fan slaps a stranger upside the head for not standing during the National Anthem.

There are myriad reasons this is unacceptable, not least of which is that it is physical assault and it is none of anyone's business what anyone does during the National Anthem.

But perhaps even more disturbing is how lucky the old man was that bystanders barely reacted to the incident.

The moment happened at a July 19 game at Wrigley Field between the Cubs and the Minnesota Twins.

As "The Star Spangled Banner" was sung, a young fan who looked to be in his 20s remained sitting, a perfectly reasonable thing to do because worshipful devotion to your country is weird, and found almost exclusively in America.

The elderly man began berating the young man, demanding he stand up like everyone else, as other spectators looked on.

When he yelled "Get up!" and the young man exercised his right to not obey some random old man with an entitlement complex, said old man slapped him upside the head hard enough to make the young man lurch forward.

This is the point at which the cops should have been called, but Midwestern politeness seemed to prevail instead, though two men in front of the young man did speak up.

For his part, the young man did oblige and stand up, seeming humiliated by the incident.

The video instantly went viral and of course sparked a delusional debate in which people in touch with reality were outraged, and deranged right-wing weirdos who think they should be allowed to attack anyone with whom they disagree with total impunity cheered on the old man.

In fact, some right-wingers thought the altercation didn't go far enough.









Naturally, if the tables had been turned, Fox News would spin it into yet another example of the "violent, intolerant left" and would have run with the story for three weeks at minimum.

Thankfully, even on the right-wing cesspool that is X, the response to the video was mostly on the side of the young fan, with many feeling the old man should have been arrested.

















Anyway, congratulations to this old man for having had the good fortune to pick on someone not willing to teach him some manners the hard way.

He's also insanely lucky he decided to act out like a toddler in a city known for being friendly, because there are a lot of places where he would have gotten jumped for physically assaulting someone without cause.

Next time you might not be so lucky, sir!