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Rob Schneider Melts Down At 'Anti-Christian' MLB For Warning Giants Players Who Wrote Bible Verses On Their Pride Night Hats

Rob Schneider; Landen Roupp
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Several San Francisco Giants players have come under fire from fans and Major League Baseball after they wrote Bible verses on their Pride Night baseball caps—and now MAGA actor Rob Schneider is condemning the MLB as "anti-Christian" and offering to pay any fines that the players incur.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 17, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Major League Baseball (MLB), like most upper tier professional sports leagues, has rules about players' attire during games. Those rules cover the players from head to toe, extending from the league- or team-approved shoes on their feet up to the hats on their heads.

Players are not allowed to add or take anything off of their approved uniforms in any major league sport nor to participate in games in gear that wasn't pre-approved.

Even the colorful customized masks used by NHL goaltenders require design approval from the NHL and the player's team. For decades, football players were required to wear a jersey with a racial slur against Indigenous people on it with only the options to do it without protest, accept fines for not wearing the uniform, or leaving the team.

But now, Christians are demanding special privileges from the MLB that are not given to any other players in any major league sport.

After the MLB and individual baseball teams made the decision to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride Month and approved temporary uniform modifications for Pride-related games, some players from the San Francisco Giants claimed their Christian faith gave them the right to deface their uniforms in violation of league rules.

Back in 2025, a Los Angeles Dodgers player pulled the same entitled stunt and was reprimanded for violating league rules, so the San Francisco players were well aware there were consequences for their choices. According to MLB's Uniform Dress Policy, the first offense results in a warning, with fines starting at $1,000 for any subsequent violations.

But, as usual, the self-proclaimed Christian players are now crying persecution after being held to the same standards as the rest of their teammates, despite having options that wouldn't break any rules, like requesting approval for a uniform change or not playing in nor getting paid for any Pride-related games.


Saturday Night Live alum-turned-Turning Point USA tour opening act and GOP gala flop Rob Schneider agreed that Christians should get special privileges, calling accountability for breaking rules "anti-Christian."

In a post on X, Schneider wrote:

"I will pay the fines for any @MLB Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform. @MLB is ANTI-CHRISTIAN"

Despite having the errors in his false claim, like the fact there are no fines, pointed out to him directly in the replies...


reply to @RobSchneider by @YouWontFeelThis/X

...Schneider still used his new cause to garner a spot on right-wing media, to then repost a clip on X captioned:

"I have contacted the @SFGiants. These three players are not multi millionaire players. They get the league minimum. Christians cannot be made to wear anything that is against their deeply held religious beliefs."

Schneider is correct that no one can be forced to wear the uniform for their job.

Everyone has the option to seek an approved, reasonable accommodation through the proper channels, seek employment elsewhere, or break the rules and accept the consequences. But ignoring the rules, then demanding special privileges, isn't an option.

But Schneider has repeatedly stated it should be because the players claimed to have done it because they claim to be Christians.

People were happy to inform Schneider that that’s not how workplace rules function.

reply to @RobSchneider by @DogtorSh*tpost/X


reply to @RobSchneider by @makeadiff2025


reply to @RobSchneider by @garykoepnick/X


Others wondered if Schneider, who hasn't had a starring role in a film since Grown Ups in 2010 (Schneider was the only top-billed star not asked to return for the sequel), had the cash to back his claims, or was just using the controversy to drum up more right-wing bookings like his TPUSA gig.





In their official statement, MLB made it clear their policy does not discriminate, writing:

"We respect players’ right to free expression. However, writing of any kind, with any message, is prohibited per Major League Baseball’s Uniform Regulations which provides in part that, ‘(a) Player may not write, attach, affix, embroider or otherwise display nicknames or messages on apparel or playing equipment…’."
"We have given the same warning numerous times in the past to players for messages such as ‘Dad’, ‘Happy Mother’s Day, I Love Mom,’ and names of family members."

The Giants players were issued warnings by MLB, just like everyone else that broke the rules.

Sorry, Rob, you'll need to find something new to make the rounds and cry persecution about.

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