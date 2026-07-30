Skip to content

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Ripped After Claiming Americans Soon Won't Need Retirement Savings Thanks To AI

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'The Odyssey' Translator Slams Christopher Nolan's 'Abysmal' Script In Scathing Review

Christopher Nolan visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Emily Wilson, a professor of classical studies at the University of Pennsylvania who Christopher Nolan said partly inspired his rendition of The Odyssey with her translation, is going viral after ripping the film's writing in a new review for the London Review of Books.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 30, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Christopher Nolan may have won over moviegoers with The Odyssey, but one of the scholars most closely associated with Homer's epic isn't nearly as impressed.

After just 12 days in theaters, the filmmaker's $250 million epic has grossed more than $727.9 million worldwide, cementing its status as one of the year's biggest box-office successes. The film has also earned strong reviews from critics, with many praising Nolan's ambitious take on the ancient Greek poem.

The Guardian film critic Peter Bradshaw praised Nolan's ambitious epic:

“Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey is a colossal origin-myth story of postwar disillusion and a loss of innocence.”

Bradshaw wasn't alone in his enthusiasm. Early reactions across social media were similarly positive, with several critics hailing Nolan's latest blockbuster as one of the year's standout theatrical experiences.

Time Out film critic Phil de Semlyen posted:

That praise, however, wasn't shared by Emily Wilson, the University of Pennsylvania professor of classical studies whose translation of The Odyssey Nolan cited as an inspiration for the film.

Wilson became the first woman to publish an English-language translation of Homer's epic—a milestone that also made her the target of misogynistic online abuse. In a lengthy review for the London Review of Books, she offered a far less enthusiastic assessment of Nolan's adaptation.

She argued Nolan's admiration for Homer didn't translate into compelling storytelling:

"I had hoped that Nolan’s affinity with these Homeric themes might push him to new creative heights and enable him to conjure more believable characters. But The Odyssey features his usual combination of grandiosity and superficiality.”

Wilson's criticism stretched well beyond the screenplay. She took issue with everything from the film's handling of its race-neutral casting, arguing many non-white characters primarily exist to support the white protagonist, to what she described as the "poorly designed" Trojan Horse.

In her view, the casting itself wasn't the problem—it was that many of those characters were left underwritten and served little purpose beyond advancing Odysseus' story.

Wilson pointed to Charlize Theron's portrayal of Calypso as one of the clearest examples of that criticism:

"Charlize Theron’s Calypso looks gorgeous, but she is never angry, never funny, not skilled in rhetoric, and never consumed by lust for her scraggly mortal victim. She’s an unpaid therapist, soothing the soul of the bedraggled, PTSD-ridden Odysseus with drugs, and graciously listening to his disjointed tale of woe."

In Homer's poem, Wilson noted, Calypso is a far more layered figure, delivering an impassioned speech about the double standards imposed on female gods while displaying wit, anger, and desire. She argued Nolan's version strips away those qualities in favor of a far more subdued character.

She reserved her sharpest criticism for the screenplay:

"Its narrative structure is gimmicky. The writing is abysmal. None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words. There are no sex scenes, and all the food looks horrible."

Wilson ultimately concluded that Nolan's adaptation loses much of what has made Homer's epic resonate for centuries. As of publication, the Oscar-winning filmmaker has not publicly responded to her critique as he continues promoting the summer blockbuster.

But here's how the conversation unfolded online:

u/MudBlood4Lyfe/Reddit

u/goddoc/Reddit

u/Evangelion217/Reddit

u/senator_corleone3/Reddit

u/hasanahmad/Reddit

u/LRonPaul2012/Reddit






While Wilson's review drew attention for its blistering critique, she doesn't believe audiences should skip the film altogether.

Speaking with NPR, Wilson explained why she still recommends seeing The Odyssey:

"[W]hat is this film saying about … war, violence, and deception in our times, and also what it's doing with the source material. The actors are amazing. It's a star-studded cast, and they're doing their absolute best with the script they were given."

Even after taking Nolan to task, Wilson remains deeply invested in bringing ancient literature to modern audiences.

Her upcoming essay collection, Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea: Journeys Through Ancient Literature, arrives in September and explores Greek and Roman literature, the art of translation, and unexpected connections between classical texts and modern culture—including parallels between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's music and the comedies of Aristophanes.

And she's not done with Odysseus yet. Wilson told NPR she's already at work on another translation of The Odyssey—this time freeing herself from the line-for-line constraints she followed in her acclaimed 2017 edition.

Latest News

Screenshots of Josh Hawley and Anthony Fauci
Donald Trump

Josh Hawley Gets Brutal Reality Check After His Hot Take About People Who Plead The Fifth

Eva Mendes; Ryan Gosling; Johnny Depp
Celebrities

Eva Mendes Slams AI-Generated Image Of Husband Ryan Gosling And Johnny Depp—And We're Obsessed

Glen Hansard
Celebrities

Celebrity Tributes Come Pouring In For 'Once' Star Glen Hansard After His Tragic Death In Motorcycle Accident—And Fans Are Heartbroken

Keira Knightley; Donald Sutherland
Celebrities

Resurfaced Video Of Keira Knightley's 'Funny' Story About Working With Donald Sutherland Sparks Debate

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Kaitlan Collins; Donald Trump
Taylor Hill/WireImage; Eric Lee/Getty Images

Kaitlan Collins Describes What Trump Is Really Like During Oval Office Press Conferences—And We're Nodding Hard

In an appearance on The Daily Show, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins made revealing comments about President Donald Trump's conduct during Oval Office press conferences, saying she doesn't let his personal attacks stop her from asking "challenging" or "critical" questions.

Collins said she's had "the same model the entire time" she's covered the president, saying she's "never had a back and forth with him" and has "always brought it back to the question."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Cruz; Zohran Mamdani; Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ted Cruz's Mamdani Takedown Attempt Just Backfired Spectacularly After He Accidentally Insulted Trump

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was widely mocked after accidentally insulting President Donald Trump while trying to insult New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and make a point about communist regimes.

Cruz's remarks came as New York City began notifying property owners that they may owe a new pied-à-terre tax on second homes valued at $5 million or more, marking the first major rollout of the surcharge, which took effect on July 1.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Hannity; Lindsey Graham; Donald Trump
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sean Hannity Uses Lindsey Graham Eulogy To Grossly Suck Up To Trump About Graham's Version Of MAGA Heaven In Viral Funeral Clip

Fox News personality Sean Hannity was widely mocked after using his eulogy for the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to talk about Heaven looking like a lot like Mar-a-Lago in a sycophantic nod to President Donald Trump.

Graham died on the evening of July 11 after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nathan Fillion Hilariously Reveals How He Once Got Out Of A Speeding Ticket After Being Confused For Jason Bateman
John Nacion/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nathan Fillion Hilariously Reveals How He Once Got Out Of A Speeding Ticket After Being Confused For Jason Bateman

Getting out of a speeding ticket usually takes a little luck. Nathan Fillion just happened to have Jason Bateman's face... at least according to one very confused police officer. The Rookie star, 55, shared the hilarious story while appearing with his castmates during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where they traded stories about being pulled over.

In a video captured by People at the event on Sunday, July 27, Fillion recalled an officer recognizing him as an actor—but not quite getting the identity right.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andy Beshear; Mitch McConnell
Paul Morigi/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Demands Mitch McConnell Prove His 'Capacity To Serve' Or Resign In Blunt New Letter

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear demanded Senator Mitch McConnell prove his "capacity to serve" or resign, citing McConnell's long absence from the Senate and the fact he hasn’t been seen in public for 43 days since being hospitalized.

Beshear's letter is his most forceful attempt to get answers following McConnell's hospitalization in June. Limited updates about his condition fueled online speculation and conspiracy theories questioning whether he was still alive.

Keep ReadingShow less