Celebrity Tributes Come Pouring In For 'Once' Star Glen Hansard After His Tragic Death In Motorcycle Accident—And Fans Are Heartbroken

Irish musician and Oscar-winning performer Glen Hansard has tragically passed away at the age of 56 after a motorcycle accident in Dublin, Ireland.
Hansard was best known for the 2007 Oscar-winning film Once, which went on to win eight Tony Awards for its Broadway adaptation. He also received an Oscar for Best Original Song for his single "Falling Slowly."
U2's lead singer Bono said in a statement:
"He was such an angelic presence. Not otherworldly. In fact, very present, this presence."
"A smiling rascal if you needed him to be. This most musical and mischievous archangel of Ballymun. No airs, plenty of graces."
"Of course, Glen was the shining star of the Christmas Eve busk, sometimes the only one reminding the rest of us that Christmas began with a refugee born in a manger, which is hardly a step from living on the street."
Bono continued to reminisce:
"When the crowds got bigger and for safety's sake, Glen had to agree to move the busk to a stage kindly provided outside the Gaiety Theatre."
"He would say, 'We'll give it our best, but it's not a busk if we're not on the street,' because that's who he was, a performer at eye level in any situation."
"Of all the grand and gigantic venues he and the Frames played, you sensed the street was his most favored place to perform. And street people his favorite audience."
"For me, he will always be everywhere I see a coin spinning into an open guitar case."
"May you rest in the peace you gave to so many."
Tributes poured in all across social media, from Facebook to Instagram to X.
Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Rachel Zegler was visibly heartbroken in her post on Instagram, in which she shared a long carousel of the pair performing on stage and spending time together between performances.
Zegler wrote:
"Oh, I will love you forever."
"Rest now, my friend."
You can see her post here:
Cáit O'Riordan similarly shared photos of the pair performing on stage together and wrote:
"Love you, Glen. Thank you for the community, the kindness, the music."
Irish broadcaster of The Late Late Show Ryan Tubridy wrote a touching tribute to Hansard, as well.
"It’s with the heaviest of hearts I post a few words about Glen Hansard who has died."
"I’ve been a fan, an admirer, and thanks to multiple chats on TV and radio, an interviewer of this extraordinarily talented singer and storyteller."
"Apart from his talent as an artist, he also cared. He cared about the homeless, and he cared about Ireland."
"The Oscar, the achievements and the humanity were all part of a life well lived."
"Condolences to Glen’s family and his legion of fans. We have lost one of the greats. May he rest in peace."
Bruce Springsteen said in a statement:
"Here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Glen Hansard."
"We met in Ireland many years ago, and he was always nothing but a great musician, a good friend and a generous and gracious man."
"Always positive, smiling, and ready to sing. God bless him and his loved ones."
Ed Sheeran also wrote:
"Heartbroken to hear the news about Glen."
"He was such an incredible human. An incredible force. I am grateful for the times we spent together."
"Sending so much love to his family.
Fans were heartbroken over his sudden loss.
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Hansard leaves behind a beautiful legacy of art and kindness, and he is survived by his wife, Maire Saaritsa, and their 3-year-old son, Christy.