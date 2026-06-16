Tributes Pour In After Pop Star Oliver Tree Dies In Tragic Helicopter Crash At Age 32

On the morning of June 14, two helicopters crashed into one another midair while flying over Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the southwestern area of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. CNN Brazil reported that one helicopter was carrying four artists involved in music and video production while the second helicopter had only the pilot on board.
All six people were killed in the crash.
The collision took the lives of American DJ, singer songwriter, and performance artist Oliver Tree; Argentine YouTuber Gaspi; Brazilian DJ and music producer Lucas Frota; Argentine filmmaker and music video director Lucas Vignale; helicopter pilot Alexandre Souza; and, alone in the second aircraft, helicopter pilot Charles Marsillac.
Santa Cruz, California native Tree, who began performing in his teens, was a solo artist but frequently collaborated with other performers. His musical style was described as a "genre-bending fusion of alternative rock, indie pop, electronic, and hip-hop with high-energy, comedic productions and a satirical edge."
Tree is being remembered online by his friends, musical collaborators, and loved ones.
His ex-partner Melanie Martinez, who dated Tree from 2019-2020, posted a tribute in her Instagram story, writing:
"Been an absolute wreck today. It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way. Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven. All my love."
@littlebodybigheart/Instagram
People from the worlds of music, comedy, and acting joined Martinez in remembering Tree.
Actor Jason Mewes of "Jay and Silent Bob" franchise fame shared what the artist meant to him...
...and so did Jacka**s's Steve-O...
...as well as rapper and author Kid Cudi...
@KiDCuDi/X
...and singer songwriter Bebe Rexha, who recently worked with Tree.
Singer songwriter, rapper, and producer T-Pain shared footage from the podcast episode he did with Tree.
Comedian Hannah Stocking also shared footage of herself working with Tree.
Comedian and actress Whitney Cummings shared memories of Tree's talent and character...
...as did actress and singer Bella Thorne.
Subtronics, who had Tree join him on stage at Coachella, shared a tribute on Threads.
Santa Cruz childhood friend and indie artist Windser gave a more personal account of who Oliver Tree was.
Fans shared what Tree meant to them or their children.
Had to tell my son that his favorite music artist Oliver Tree died today.We had tickets for him to see Oliver Tree live for the first time ever next month.Definitely been there myself, so lots of hugs as he cried. Totally sucks.
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— Razlo (@razlo.bsky.social) June 14, 2026 at 4:22 PM
Oliver Tree was 32 years old.
His biggest solo hits were 2018's "Alien Boy," 2021's "Life Goes On," and 2022's "Miss You."
He also saw success in collaborating, like his team-up with eclectic Russian rave band Little Big for the EP "Welcome to The Internet" which spawned the video "The Internet" with Tree, Little Big, and featuring Tommy Cash.
An example of Tree's style, you can watch their trope- and nostalgia-filled comedic tribute to digital culture here:
Brazilian fire officials reported they are still investigating the accident to determine what caused the two helicopters to collide.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by the crash. May the victims all rest in peace.