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Steak 'N Shake Sparks Debate After Soda Machine Requires Scanning QR Code To Dispense Drinks

Screenshots from @scottiferr's TikTok
@scottiferr/TikTok

A video of a soda machine at a Steak 'n Shake location that requires customers to scan a QR code in order to start dispensing beverages has sparked a debate about entitlement and free refills.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 30, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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When it comes to drinks at fast food restaurants, where the drink machines are often self-serve, customers have done some pretty shady things.

From ordering a cup of water, only to fill it with soda instead, to bringing a water bottle or something similar and filling it at the machine, it seems some customers will stop at nothing to acquire a free drink.

Now, some fast food chains are locking down their soda machines with QR codes. Some places like Great Wolf Lodge, Disney World, and Universal Studios made the move years ago to plastic cups that have a QR code on them that must be scanned in order for the machines to work. Some of these QR codes even contain limits, like a preset number of refills or only so many scans per hour.

The latest in this shift was captured in a video by TikToker @scottiferr at Steak 'n Shake. At their restaurant location, a small QR scanner is positioned next to the soda machine. In order for the machine to work, the customer has to scan their QR code, which acts as proof of purchase, before being able to get a drink.

The TikToker said in the comments section that they were able to get free refills, and that there did not appear to be a limit to the number of refills they could get after making their purchase. It was simply the act of having to scan the QR code every time that annoyed them.

You can watch the video here:

@scottiferr

Building back better 🙄🙃 sure… #Steaknshake #Wtf #NoSpriteInYourWaterCup #Dumb #Why #CantHaveNiceThings #SodaLockdown

Some TikTokers thought this was a smart way to prevent waste and theft, particularly since so many countries don't even allow free refills.

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

Some shared their early experiences with seeing these QR codes at Steak 'n Shake.

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

But others were angry, claiming that this was taking it too far.

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

@scottiferr/TikTok

This is one of those things where it might be annoying to customers to have to scan a QR code to access a soda machine, but it's a small price to pay for restaurants to stop losing money on dishonest drink purchases.

If customers were honest about what they wanted to drink, these QR codes wouldn't be necessary.

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