Viral Clip Of Amy Poehler Masterfully Avoiding Complimenting 'The Odyssey' While Interviewing Matt Damon Has Fans Impressed

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey has been on everyone's minds since it hit theaters, with many people seeing it multiple times and being incredibly impressed with its artistry, acting, and music.

But it seems that actor and comedian Amy Poehler may not have been that swept away by the adaptation of the epic poem.

While hosting Matt Damon, who played Odysseus in the film, on her Good Hang podcast, Poehler made many observations without ever actually complimenting the film.

Poehler had attended an early screening, so Damon was excited to hear her take, since she was one of the first people he'd known to have seen the completed film.

Her comments, however, may not have been what he expected:

"I feel really lucky that we got to see it."

"It was so great to be able to see it."

"Like... congratulations."

"It is such a huge movie."

"It's like, it's gonna be big, and it is big."

"And it's so loud. It's a really loud movie."

"IMAX is intense."

You can watch the segment here:

@nickfthilton Say what you like about celebrity podcast interviewers but this is an exquisite clip of Amy Poehler talking about The Odyssey with Matt Damon without actually saying anything positive about the film. Just delicious, masterful fluffing of a guest’s ego #fyp #theodyssey #goodhang #podcasts #interview

Viewers immediately picked up on the vibes of Amy Poehler's "compliments."

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You can watch the full podcast episode here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

As popular as The Odyssey has been, it's not going to be everyone's cup of tea, and that's okay.

Amy Poehler did a wonderful job of still hyping up Damon and recognizing the hard work that he put into his role, and that the entire production team put into the film, without lying and saying that she felt some way about the project that she did not.

While it's not always easy to come up with a compliment when we didn't like something, it's clear that we can still be supportive and kind even when the project isn't meant for us.