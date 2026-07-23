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Matt Damon Reveals His Stunt Double For 'The Odyssey' Was A Woman With 'The Greatest Arms I've Ever Seen'

Matt Damon as Odysseus in The Odyssey, the role that led him to praise stunt performer Casey Dalton for her behind-the-scenes work.
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Odyssey star Matt Damon revealed that his stunt double for the film was actually a woman—and we're obsessed.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 23, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Matt Damon's biceps became an unexpected talking point in The Odyssey, but the actor says there's someone else who deserves recognition. During his appearance on Happy Sad Confused, Damon revealed his stunt double was a woman with what he described as "the greatest arms I've ever seen."

The Bourne Identity star previously told People he returned to his high school weight of 167 pounds to prepare for his role as Odysseus. After Josh Horowitz complimented his physique in the film, Damon explained how the production used forced perspective to bring the mythical Laestrygonians to life.

He explained how the film created the towering Laestrygonians:

“When we did the forced perspective stuff of the Laestrygonians—I don’t know if there’s been a thing about how we did it—there were these stunt men who were all seven feet.”

In Greek mythology, the Laestrygonians are a race of man-eating giants who cross Odysseus' path during his journey home. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, based on Homer's ancient epic poem, follows the Greek hero's perilous 10-year voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

To complete the illusion, Damon said the production also hired stunt performers under 5 feet tall—including his own double.

Damon revealed who doubled for him during those scenes:

“And then they got stuntmen who were under five feet, and so my double was a woman, a female stunt performer, who had the greatest arms I’ve ever seen.”

That stunt performer was Casey Dalton, whom Damon recalled meeting in the catering tent during production. He said he gave her a hug and thanked her for all the work she put into the role.

He made sure Casey Dalton received credit for her work:

“So there are those shots in the movie where you see these giants looming over me, and so it was almost 100 percent my arms in the movie, but you gotta give it up where it’s due.”

You can view the interview below:

Dalton was surprised to hear Damon publicly acknowledge her contribution.

The four-foot-six stunt performer told CBC News she was caught off guard after friends began sending her clips from the interview.

She reacted to Damon's praise:

"My jaw kind of dropped. I just thought it was so awesome. I'm definitely not the only stunt woman who is doubling men, and I think it's so cool to shine a light on that."

The stunt performer, whose IMDB credits include Once Upon a Time, The Last of Us, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians, commented on the viral clip, writing, "It was my honour to double @matt_damon_official ♥️."

You can view her workout routine below:

Damon's comments quickly sparked conversation online, with many viewers applauding Dalton's work and celebrating the recognition stunt performers rarely receive.

The comments section lit up after the interview:














Dalton also shared behind-the-scenes footage from filming The Odyssey in the Scottish Highlands, thanking Damon and expressing her gratitude for being part of the "adventure." She later told CBC News the interview's viral success has led to a "massive" outpouring of support, particularly from young women and girls.

See the video here:

The recognition also comes as stunt performers prepare to receive one of the industry's biggest honors. Beginning with films released in 2027, the Academy Awards will introduce the Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement:

“We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

For Dalton, the timing couldn't be better. After years of helping actors bring blockbuster moments to life behind the scenes, she's finally receiving the well-deserved recognition she's earned.

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