Spain's World Cup Final Goal Scorer Has Fans Spiraling After Sporting MAGA-Style Hat For Victory Parade

Ferran Torres, who scored the game-winning goal in Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday, had fans scratching their heads after he sported a red MAGA-style "Make Spain Great Again" hat for the team's victory parade in Madrid.

Torres, who plays for Barcelona, posted photos on Instagram wearing a cap that closely resembles one of President Donald Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hats.

You can see them below.

The hat caught the attention of Fox News, which shared footage of Torres wearing the hat with the network's social media followers.

The White House jumped on it, too, saying:

"Everybody wants in on the movement."

You can see the post below.

But now fans are pretty split on whether he was mocking Trump or openly displaying his conservative beliefs.

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Torres wore the hat a day after the team's victory, when Trump was criticized for making the World Cup final about himself.

After Trump presented Spain with the World Cup trophy on Sunday, he awkwardly stayed on stage as the team celebrated, an action that Spain's national team addressed by editing him out of an official photo shared to social media.

Spain is largely not a fan of Trump as it is. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Trump threatened to sever trade ties with Spain, leaving NATO officials once again trying to ease tensions.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez later downplayed the dispute, saying relations with the U.S. remained "very positive" and describing an informal conversation with Trump as cordial. Spanish government officials likewise stressed they had no intention of altering what they called an "excellent" bilateral relationship.

Trump's frustration with Sánchez, however, has persisted. He has criticized Spain for refusing to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP and has reportedly remained unhappy over Madrid's decision not to allow the U.S. to use the Morón and Rota military bases for operations related to the war with Iran.