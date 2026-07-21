Cookie Monster's Tweet About Eating Cookies For The World Cup Final Sparks Hilarious Jokes

Okay at this point I think it's time we get a memo to the Sesame Street characters to stay out of sports commentary!

Because just weeks after Elmo became public internet enemy #1 for refusing to back the Knicks in the NBA playoffs, now Cookie Monster has egg on his face. Or cookie crumbs, as it were.

The beloved blue guy recently took to the internet to pledge that he'd eat a cookie for every goal scored during the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

And well, it didn't go so great.

Because, in an extraordinarily weird turn of events, there WERE no goals scored in the World Cup final.

Yes, you read that right (in case you live under a rock and haven't already heard): The entire 90 minutes elapsed without a single goal.

Spain eventually emerged victorious when, at long last in the 106th minute during overtime, Spain's Ferran Torres finally scored a goal and locked down the title for his country.

These Sesame Street Muppets really have bad spidey-senses when it comes to sports lately!

Of course, the world's premier cookie fan having to go without any cookies for a full 106 minutes is no small thing, which Cookie Monster himself admitted in a follow-up tweet.

So naturally, Cookie Monster's misjudgment of the World Cup final has become a meme unto itself.





















And of course when Spain did finally score the winning goal, there was much jubilation and relief on Cookie Monster's behalf.









And, given the way the game played out, there was also no shortage of people blaming Argentina for Cookie Monster's plight.

Argentina, whose coach Lionel Scaloni admitted afterwards that the team knew they were outmatched by Spain before the game even started, employed tactics that have sparked a fair bit of outrage among sports fans and the sports press.

Some journalists have theorized that they relied on fouls and physical aggression in a bid to win the game, with referees looking the other way when several questionable moves were made.

But when Spain scored a goal, they were quick to call a foul and overturn the score, leaving many fans and observers furious.

And after all of that, a brawl broke out on the field after the final whistle, which many say was instigated by players from the Argentina team furious they'd lost their reigning title from 2022.

Among them was Leandro Paredes, who was seen grabbing Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat. FIFA has launched an investigation into the violence.

Anyway, at least this time around people are sympathetic of Cookie Monster's plight, unlike Elmo's Knicks debacle. He's probably grateful to finally have the heat off him!