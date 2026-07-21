Larry David Just Brutally Ripped RFK Jr. On His New HBO Show—And It's Everything

In the latest installment of Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions executive-produced HBO sketch comedy series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, star Larry David took aim at his former costar Cheryl Hines' husband, conspiracy theorist and antivaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a series that has reunited many of her Curb Your Enthusiasm cast mates.

When asked why Hines wasn't asked to make a cameo, co-creator and director Jeff Schaffer told Variety:

"You know, it just didn’t work out that way."

Which was probably for the best as the show offers a satirical take on pivotal moments in American history while sending clear messages about the present. David—a longtime critic of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his enablers—doesn't directly satirize any current political figures, but it's no secret who the sketches are referring to—including Hines' husband.

In a sketch from the latest episode, David is dressed as the mother of virologist Jonas Salk, who developed the first successful polio vaccine. As Jonas works upstairs in their home, Dora Salk is outside speaking to a neighbor about her son's work.

Another neighbor named Bobby comes outside, looking and sounding suspiciously like RFK Jr., to yell:

"That vaccine’s gonna kill people. It’s gonna give them heart attacks!"

Dora Salk yells back:

"Drop dead, Bobby. You should die a dog’s death. You don’t know anything about science, you’re not a doctor."

You can watch a clip here:

Bobby replies:

"If I was in charge, I’d make sure that no kids took that vaccine. That goes for measles, too."

Dora responds:

"If you were in charge, God help us all! If some idiot, some moron, ever put you in charge, that would be a dark day for humanity."

Regarding the sketch, Schaffer told Variety:

"One of the things we attempted to do with the show was talk about things that are happening right now, but through a historical lens. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it."

"We’re talking about vaccinations, and there’s incredible ignorance about vaccinations going on right now."

As with past episodes, people found the satire spot on.









































@JennJVN/X

Larry David and Cheryl Hines were costars for 12 seasons on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. David knew RFK Jr. and reportedly introduced him to Hines.

Kennedy had made numerous Hollywood connections when his focus was on conservation as an environmental lawyer instead of an antivaxxer conspiracy theorist making millions off misinformation and pseudoscience. While RFK Jr. still often name drops those connections, many people—including most of his family—distanced themselves from him after he made the change.

David, Hines, and Kennedy stopped speaking, according to Hines, when RFK Jr. suspended his own failed presidential campaign to join forces with Trump.