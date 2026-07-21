Skip to content

Tom Holland's Reaction To Journalist's Heartfelt Comment About The Impact Of His Sobriety Has Fans Tearing Up

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Larry David Just Brutally Ripped RFK Jr. On His New HBO Show—And It's Everything

Larry David; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for HBO; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Larry David took aim at Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. on the latest episode of his new HBO show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness—and he didn't hold back.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 21, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

In the latest installment of Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions executive-produced HBO sketch comedy series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, star Larry David took aim at his former costar Cheryl Hines' husband, conspiracy theorist and antivaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a series that has reunited many of her Curb Your Enthusiasm cast mates.

When asked why Hines wasn't asked to make a cameo, co-creator and director Jeff Schaffer told Variety:

"You know, it just didn’t work out that way."

Which was probably for the best as the show offers a satirical take on pivotal moments in American history while sending clear messages about the present. David—a longtime critic of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his enablers—doesn't directly satirize any current political figures, but it's no secret who the sketches are referring to—including Hines' husband.

In a sketch from the latest episode, David is dressed as the mother of virologist Jonas Salk, who developed the first successful polio vaccine. As Jonas works upstairs in their home, Dora Salk is outside speaking to a neighbor about her son's work.

Another neighbor named Bobby comes outside, looking and sounding suspiciously like RFK Jr., to yell:

"That vaccine’s gonna kill people. It’s gonna give them heart attacks!"

Dora Salk yells back:

"Drop dead, Bobby. You should die a dog’s death. You don’t know anything about science, you’re not a doctor."

You can watch a clip here:

Bobby replies:

"If I was in charge, I’d make sure that no kids took that vaccine. That goes for measles, too."

Dora responds:

"If you were in charge, God help us all! If some idiot, some moron, ever put you in charge, that would be a dark day for humanity."

Regarding the sketch, Schaffer told Variety:

"One of the things we attempted to do with the show was talk about things that are happening right now, but through a historical lens. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it."
"We’re talking about vaccinations, and there’s incredible ignorance about vaccinations going on right now."

As with past episodes, people found the satire spot on.











@JennJVN/X

Larry David and Cheryl Hines were costars for 12 seasons on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. David knew RFK Jr. and reportedly introduced him to Hines.

Kennedy had made numerous Hollywood connections when his focus was on conservation as an environmental lawyer instead of an antivaxxer conspiracy theorist making millions off misinformation and pseudoscience. While RFK Jr. still often name drops those connections, many people—including most of his family—distanced themselves from him after he made the change.

David, Hines, and Kennedy stopped speaking, according to Hines, when RFK Jr. suspended his own failed presidential campaign to join forces with Trump.

Latest News

Kash Patel
Trending

Kash Patel Roasted After Sharing Cringey Video Patting Himself On The Back Following 'Flawless' World Cup

Christina Ricci (left) sparked viral reactions after sharing her blunt thoughts on Joe Rogan’s (right) podcast.
Trending

Christina Ricci Just Bluntly Slammed Joe Rogan And His Podcast—And Fans Are So Here For It

Tom Cruise
Celebrities

Tom Cruise Looks Virtually Unrecognizable In Trailer For New Film About Eccentric Billionaire

RFK Jr.; Donald Trump; Mark Ruffalo
Donald Trump

RFK Jr. Makes Eyeroll-Worthy Claim About Trump's Mental Acuity After Heated Text Exchange With Mark Ruffalo

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Pete Hegseth
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (left and right)

MTG Rips Pete Hegseth After He Calls Deaths Of U.S. Troops In Jordan A 'Sacrifice'

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he referred to the deaths of two U.S. service members who were killed in an Iranian strike in Jordan last week as a "sacrifice."

The Pentagon identified two U.S. service members killed during an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan: 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who was killed on July 18, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, who died the previous day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Colin Farrell, 'Actors on Actors'; Colin Farrell and his son, James
Variety/YouTube; People/YouTube

Colin Farrell's Candid Reflection On The 'Mess' Of Raising His Son With Angelman Syndrome Just Resurfaced—And It's Struck A Chord

Last December, Colin Farrell sat across from Jessie Buckley on Variety's Actors on Actors series, and the pair talked at length about their inspiration, their most important acting roles, their most recent projects, which were Ballad of a Small Player and Hamnet at the time, and what drives them behind the scenes.

For Farrell, life has dramatically pivoted since he had children. His oldest son, James, is now 23 and was diagnosed when he was 4 with Angelman Syndrome, which is a rare neurogenetic disorder and typically involves severe developmental delays, especially in speech and movement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marcello Hernandez; Shane Gillis
ESPN; Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

ESPYs Host Marcello Hernández Just Epically Roasted Last Year's Host Shane Gillis—And We're Cackling

SNL's Marcello Hernández has made a name for himself by creating hilarious characters and bits that often incorporate his Hispanic roots.

And during his recent stint hosting the ESPY Awards, Hernández used this to roast the host of last year's awards, controversial conservative comedian Shane Gillis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Hegseth
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Doctor Goes Viral After Laying Out Why Hegseth's Mandate To Treat Troops With Testosterone Is A Very Bad Idea

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense, former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth, drew considerable mockery after announcing his "High-T Department of War" on X on July 15.

People noted the irony of Hegseth mandating gender affirming healthcare through hormone replacement therapy (HRT) after the Trump administration banned transgender people from serving in the military.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Kirk
Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

A New Statue Of Charlie Kirk Is Coming To Times Square—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

People are already predicting what might happen in response to news that a statue of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk is set to debut in Times Square in September.

Kirk was assassinated in September while speaking at a university in Utah; the suspect was caught after a two-day manhunt and has since been charged.

Keep ReadingShow less