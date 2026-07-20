Skip to content

Christina Ricci Just Bluntly Slammed Joe Rogan And His Podcast—And Fans Are So Here For It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MTG Rips Pete Hegseth After He Calls Deaths Of U.S. Troops In Jordan A 'Sacrifice'

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Pete Hegseth
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (left and right)

After Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the deaths of two U.S. service members who were killed in an Iranian air strike in Jordan a "sacrifice" on X, former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sounded off with a tweet of her own.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 20, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he referred to the deaths of two U.S. service members who were killed in an Iranian strike in Jordan last week as a "sacrifice."

The Pentagon identified two U.S. service members killed during an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan: 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who was killed on July 18, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, who died the previous day.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the dignified transfer ceremony honoring Feehan and Gonzales at Dover Air Force Base on Tuesday evening.

U.S. Central Command announced on X that the two service members were "killed in action" on Friday while U.S. and partner forces defended against an Iranian barrage of ballistic missiles and drones. CENTCOM also said one additional U.S. service member remains missing following the attack.

Hegseth shared this update on X, adding:

“Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."

You can see his post below.

His remarks angered Greene, who previously referred to the Trump administration as "a bunch of sick f**king liars" for launching a war with Iran.

She said:

"Sacrifice?? What the f**k are you talking about?? They did not willingly sacrifice themselves. They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel. You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war."

You can see what she wrote below.

Screenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks to Pete Hegseth @FrmrRepMTG/X; @PeteHegseth/X

Others concurred with her remarks.


Just days ago, Greene called the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham a "murderer" in remarks on the progressive news show The Young Turks, saying Graham's legacy is defined by the fact that he "supported war more than anything."

Greene said Graham "was very good at buddying up with Donald Trump," saying she views Graham's support for the war as a "betrayal." She argued Graham was highly effective at winning Trump's trust and steering him toward his own positions, adding that the outcome "sickens me every single day" and was "never supposed to be that way."

Latest News

Colin Farrell, 'Actors on Actors'; Colin Farrell and his son, James
Celebrities

Colin Farrell's Candid Reflection On The 'Mess' Of Raising His Son With Angelman Syndrome Just Resurfaced—And It's Struck A Chord

Donald Trump with Team Spain
Donald Trump

Spain Seemingly Edited Trump Out Of Their World Cup Trophy Celebration Photo—And We Love To See It

Marcello Hernandez; Shane Gillis
Celebrities

ESPYs Host Marcello Hernández Just Epically Roasted Last Year's Host Shane Gillis—And We're Cackling

Pete Hegseth
Viral Post

Doctor Goes Viral After Laying Out Why Hegseth's Mandate To Treat Troops With Testosterone Is A Very Bad Idea

More from Trending/post

Charlie Kirk
Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

A New Statue Of Charlie Kirk Is Coming To Times Square—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

People are already predicting what might happen in response to news that a statue of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk is set to debut in Times Square in September.

Kirk was assassinated in September while speaking at a university in Utah; the suspect was caught after a two-day manhunt and has since been charged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Riley Gaines discussing Kamala Harris
Fox News

Riley Gaines Just Tried To Slam Kamala Harris For Greeting WNBA Players In Locker Room—And It Backfired Instantly

Former NCAA swimmer-turned-conservative darling Riley Gaines was criticized afer she complained during a Fox News interview about Vice President Kamala Harris greeting players in the locker room after a WNBA game, saying that critics didn't react the same way after FBI Director Kash Patel did the same during the Olympics.

Harris recently attended a Los Angeles Sparks game against the Chicago Sky alongside her husband, Douglas Emhoff. After the Sparks secured the victory, Harris also visited the team's locker room, where she congratulated the players and addressed them following the win.

Keep ReadingShow less
A. close up of Andy Serkis
LEONARDO MUNOZ / Contributor/Getty Images

Andy Serkis Sparks Casting Debate After Defending All-White Cast In New 'Lord Of The Rings' Film

It's been almost 15 years since Andy Serkis last graced the screen as Stoor Hobbit Gollum, the afficionado of "precious" rings in the legendary Lord of The Rings franchise.

Hence why Middle-earth devotees are having trouble containing their excitement for his return to his iconic, motion capture role in 2027's The Lord of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, for which the multi-talented actor and motion capture artist will also be taking directorial duties.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Aubrey Birrell's TikTok video
@aubsbirrell/TikTok

TikToker Completely Freaked Out After Finding 'Unsettling' 10-Year-Old Photo Of Her Family Hanging In Their Airbnb

A family's vacation to San Diego took a very weird—and possibly creepy—turn when they discovered their likeness displayed on the wall of the Airbnb they'd booked for their stay.

TikToker Aubrey Birrell shared a video of her and her sister freaking out, standing in the hallway of their Airbnb while describing the strange find.

Keep ReadingShow less
Corpse Flower
Photography by Mangiwau/Getty Images

Goth Couple Gets Engaged In Front Of Rare Blooming Corpse Flowers In California—And People Are So Into It

There are certain plants that most people will not see in their lifetime, and the endangered corpse flower is a prime example.

The large and delicate plant quietly grows for several years before it develops a smell just days before it opens. Then its petals open, revealing its inner, vibrant purple layers, and releasing a smell that most compare to rotting flesh, roadkill, or rotten garbage, hence its name.

Keep ReadingShow less