MTG Rips Pete Hegseth After He Calls Deaths Of U.S. Troops In Jordan A 'Sacrifice'

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he referred to the deaths of two U.S. service members who were killed in an Iranian strike in Jordan last week as a "sacrifice."
The Pentagon identified two U.S. service members killed during an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan: 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who was killed on July 18, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, who died the previous day.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the dignified transfer ceremony honoring Feehan and Gonzales at Dover Air Force Base on Tuesday evening.
U.S. Central Command announced on X that the two service members were "killed in action" on Friday while U.S. and partner forces defended against an Iranian barrage of ballistic missiles and drones. CENTCOM also said one additional U.S. service member remains missing following the attack.
Hegseth shared this update on X, adding:
“Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."
You can see his post below.
His remarks angered Greene, who previously referred to the Trump administration as "a bunch of sick f**king liars" for launching a war with Iran.
She said:
"Sacrifice?? What the f**k are you talking about?? They did not willingly sacrifice themselves. They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel. You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war."
You can see what she wrote below.
@FrmrRepMTG/X; @PeteHegseth/X
Others concurred with her remarks.
Just days ago, Greene called the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham a "murderer" in remarks on the progressive news show The Young Turks, saying Graham's legacy is defined by the fact that he "supported war more than anything."
Greene said Graham "was very good at buddying up with Donald Trump," saying she views Graham's support for the war as a "betrayal." She argued Graham was highly effective at winning Trump's trust and steering him toward his own positions, adding that the outcome "sickens me every single day" and was "never supposed to be that way."