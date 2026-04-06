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MTG Unloads On Christians Who Still Support Trump After His Unhinged Easter Threat To Iran

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Trump and his "complicit" supporters after he posted a profane threat to Iran on Easter morning.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump and his "complicit" supporters after Trump threatened Iran in an Easter morning message on Truth Social.

Trump lashed out at Iran amid growing concerns about tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. While the strait falls under international maritime law, Iran maintains substantial influence over the corridor.

The waterway has never been completely shut down, though tanker traffic was disrupted during the Iran–Iraq War in the 1980s. Recently, Iran has struck several vessels in the area and warned ships against entering the passage, effectively halting traffic through one of the world’s most crucial energy routes.

On Easter morning, Trump threatened to wipe out critical Iranian infrastructure if the waterway isn't opened, writing:

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
"Praise be to Allah."

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Shortly afterward, Green posted a screenshot of Trump's post and stressed that "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.”

She wrote:

"I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit. I’m not defending Iran but let’s be honest about all of this. The Strait is closed because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran based on the same nuclear lies they’ve been telling for decades, that any moment Iran would develop a nuclear weapon."
"You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel. They are more than capable of defending themselves without the US having to fight their wars, kill innocent people and children, and pay for it. Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing."
"On Easter, of all days, we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins. Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies."

She went even further:

"Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians. Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace. Urging the President to make peace. Not escalating war that is hurting people."
"This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil."

You can see her post below.

Greene has a lot to answer for given her long record of supporting Trump—but many have echoed her criticisms.

Greene's criticisms are not a huge surprise considering she—once a major Trump ally—recently referred to the Trump administration as "a bunch of sick f**king liars" for launching a war with Iran.

Greene argued that the administration had betrayed its campaign pledge of “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change,” noting that Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their allies promised to put “America FIRST.”

She said her generation had been “let down, abused, and used” by endless conflicts that left “thousands and thousands” dead or wounded, and warned that younger Americans were being “abandoned.” Greene skeptically invoked the justification of “freeing the Iranian people,” adding a dismissive “Please.”

In January, she accused the Trump administration of violating "America First" principles in its decision to invade Venezuela, a move she said is aimed at securing control over Venezuelan oil supplies. Greene argued the administration moved ahead with the plan to oust dictator Nicolás Maduro to ensure stability ahead of a likely future regime-change war with Iran.

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