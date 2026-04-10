Jesuit Priest Epically Blasts Pete Hegseth's Claim That God Is Providing 'Miraculous Protection' To U.S. Soldiers In Iran War

But Redditor XcuseMeWat posted on the "Mildly Infuriating" subReddit after they went through an activity book, perfect for kids in the springtime, and came across a very problematic word search.

The word search page promised fun, Easter-themed and springtime-themed words, including "Easter," "Rabbit," "Jellybeans," and "Sunrise," but when the Redditor attempted to complete it, they could not find a single word.

That is, not without a little finagling. The word "faith," for example, can be found by looking in two vertical rows. The "aith" can be found vertically three rows from the left, with the "a" being six letters from the bottom. To find the "f" to complete the word "faith," though, the person searching has to look to the right of the "a," placing the word in an L-shape, which breaks the rules of all words being horizontal, vertical, diagonal, or backwards.

The Redditor posted a photo of the word search and shared their suspicions:

"I defy you to find a single word in this 'kids' word search."

"This has to be a joke, or it's AI-generated and not checked by a human. There's no way a person could mess up this badly, surely!"

You can explore the word search here:

u/XcuseMeWat/Reddit

Fellow Redditors went on a wild word hunt, having to laugh at the ridiculousness of it.

"Kuarrot. AI made, and published without any checks." - bumbumwhat

"This is crazy, because aren't there existing word search generators that actually produce a proper word search? Instead, they used AI with no solutions. Pathetic." - despaseeto

"I wrote a word search generator over 40 years ago. They're not that hard to do. I'm assuming that this is either a trolling attempt or that the list and grid got mismatched somehow." - Old-Chesire862

"They have existed for a long time. I used to use them 20 years ago. It was one of the easiest things to do as a teacher when you just needed to have an activity to keep kids busy."

"Throw all the kids' names on a word search. Put the vocabulary words on a word search. Book characters. Places. I had a bunch of printed out for them to do anytime they finished something early." - Open_Bug_4251

"It's crazy to get AI to spit out a crossword when there are literally websites to generate one that’s actually functional. I had to make over a decade ago for a class and used a website." - Cherry_Flavoured_

"This and AI-generated colouring books will be something our kids will be discussing together on Reddit, like, in thirty years." - Upset-Nose-4016

"Here's our future:"

"Remember impossible word searches? As kids, did anyone else's lazy teachers hand out word searches that didn't have the words on them? What gives?"

"In case you didn't know, dogs only have two ears! I never had pets as a child, so I didn't know this. My coloring books always had three-eared dogs."

"Did you know, in the mid-20s, generative text technology was used worldwide as a child-care tool?"

"In the early 2020s, there was a trend where millions of households used a text generating software to give advice on tasks, make lists, and even take care of their children! Doctors even prescribed it as a mental health aid! Just another fun example of people making wacky choices with new technology!" - BLAZMANIII

"My mam bought me an AI-generated colouring book (she didn't know) for stress, and it's a f**king mess of a thing. Lots of random arms and legs and other bits like that that make no sense. Some of the pages are actually really stressful to look at." - Natural_Task9025

"This word search thing I find especially egregious because it’s like we’re going through some mass psychosis. I remember simple word search creation tools that actually worked back like 20 years ago."

"There’s literally no reason to do this. It’s not easier. It’s not more accurate, and it doesn’t cost less. Yet here it is." - AllieRaccoon

"I was looking at this picture and was thinking, oh, the words were in there. Then I saw at the bottom it said there were 20 words, but the list only had 11."

"That's when I looked at the original again to notice the list of words was replaced. I have been laughing for like five minutes. Thank you! 10/10!" - Smiling_Guy

AI-generated products are not totally new, but this word search is a great example of how "new" and "fast" aren't always "better."

The sad thing is that there are people in the world who are very talented at making complex and enjoyable word searches and crossword puzzles, and there are also computer programs that are highly proficient, both of which might be displaced, inappropriately, by AI.