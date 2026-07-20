Spain Seemingly Edited Trump Out Of Their World Cup Trophy Celebration Photo—And We Love To See It

After President Donald Trump presented Spain with the World Cup trophy on Sunday, he awkwardly stayed on stage as the team celebrated, an action that Spain's national team addressed by editing him out of an official photo shared to social media.
Spain claimed the World Cup title on July 19 with a 1–0 victory over defending champions Argentina. After the final, Trump greeted the Spanish players, presented the trophy to captain Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, AKA Rodri, and initially remained at the center of the podium as the team began celebrating.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino appeared to encourage Trump to step aside after the trophy presentation. While Infantino left the stage so the players could celebrate, Trump briefly remained with the squad before being politely asked to move over. He ultimately took a position at the edge of the group and posed for photos alongside Spain's national team as the celebrations continued.
You can see what happened in the video below.
Later, Spain's football association uploaded the official World Cup-winning photo with the caption "Los sueños se cumplen"—"Dreams come true"–with Trump cropped out.
You can see the photo below.
@SEFutbol/X
It was an embarrassing moment, but Spain's response made it all worth it.
Last year, Trump was widely mocked after positioning himself front and center during Chelsea's trophy lift at the FIFA Club World Cup final.
The event, held at a sold-out MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw him greeted by loud boos from the crowd—boos that only intensified as he refused to leave the stage, instead lingering and openly basking in the attention.
Trump was booed multiple times—a scene that was repeated once again on Sunday—first when he appeared on the video boards during the national anthem, and again as he walked out alongside Infantino to present the trophy, awards, and runners-up medals.
While Infantino stepped aside during the trophy presentation, Trump remained in the spotlight, standing squarely in front of the cameras as Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the Club World Cup trophy and the team celebrated around him—drawing further criticism for appearing to upstage the moment.