Skip to content

Liberal Podcaster Offers Theory For Why Trump Keeps Openly Lusting After Men—And It Makes Sense

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

DHS Hit With Blunt Reality Check After Tasteless 'Our Soil' Post About U.S. Men's World Cup Team

Markwayne Mullin; members of Team USA celebrate a goal
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After the Department of Homeland Security shared an image of the U.S. men's World Cup team imploring them to "defend the homeland," critics spoke out to condemn the post's anti-immigration rhetoric.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 24, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was called out for its anti-immigration rhetoric and given a reality check by critics after sharing an image of the U.S. men's World Cup team imploring them to "defend the homeland."

DHS shared a post featuring U.S. men’s national team players celebrating a goal from a 4–1 win over Paraguay, pairing the image with the following message:

“Defend the Homeland. One Nation. One Homeland. One Team.”

The post also included the phrase “Our Soil” alongside a U.S. flag emoji, framing the team’s victory in explicitly nationalistic terms.

You can see it below.


DHS post imploring men's soccer team to "Defend the Homeland" @DHSgov/X

Critics quickly seized on what they saw as a contradiction between the administration’s rhetoric and the composition of the U.S. team, pointing out that roughly a quarter of the squad was born outside the United States.

They also highlighted the case of striker Folarin Balogun, noting that under President Trump’s proposed move to end birthright citizenship, he would likely be ineligible for U.S. citizenship at all.


DHS' post comes as the country awaits a pivotal ruling from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule by late June in Trump v. Barbara, a case challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship.

The case centers on the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, which has long been interpreted to grant citizenship to anyone born in the United States—aside from a narrow exception for children of foreign diplomats. Trump has argued that this interpretation is unique to the U.S., though data from the CIA World Factbook shows roughly 30 countries also recognize birthright citizenship.

DHS, meanwhile, continues its widespread immigration crackdown and ICE agents continue to commit human rights abuses against citizens and non-citizens alike.

As recently as April, the White House was criticized for sharing an image to rebrand ICE agents as "NICE" agents, including a poster of an agent kneeling next to a child that has been condemned as blatant propaganda.

Latest News

David Corenswet
Celebrities

David Corenswet Praised After Coming To Aid Of 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock After Red Carpet Photographer Gets Handsy

Screenshot of Martha MacCallum and Senator Susan Collins from Fox News interview
Donald Trump

Fox News Hits Susan Collins With Awkward Reality Check After She Claims Maine Wants Senator With 'Independence'

Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Show
Celebrities

Savannah Guthrie Makes Tearful Plea On 'Today' Show After Reports Of Note Claiming Nancy Guthrie Died After Abduction

Reporter Responds To Backlash After Criticizing Soccer Star Who Left World Cup To Attend 'Disgusting' Birth Of His Child
Viral Post

Reporter Responds To Backlash After Criticizing Soccer Star Who Left World Cup To Attend 'Disgusting' Birth Of His Child

More from Trending/post

Christina Ricci Just Called Out Jimmy Fallon For Having MMA Fighter Conor McGregor On His Show—And Fans Are Applauding
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images; NBC

Christina Ricci Just Called Out Jimmy Fallon For Having MMA Fighter Conor McGregor On His Show—And Fans Are Applauding

Actor Christina Ricci has joined many others in calling out NBC, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and host Fallon for booking and broadcasting an interview with controversial Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

McGregor has faced over 20 criminal charges over the course of his career, including assault, disorderly conduct, driving offenses, and rape.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Lincoln Memorial Reflectiing Pool
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump Slammed After He Threatens To Sue ABC News For Their Reporting On Alleged Reflecting Pool Vandalism

President Donald Trump was called out after he threatened to sue ABC News over their coverage of the alleged vandalism at his renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, criticizing the network for failing to report that "Dumocrats" also spent millions on the pool.

The renovation of the Reflecting Pool has become a debacle, marked by recurring algae blooms, workers resorting to pouring hydrogen peroxide into the water to combat the problem, and a political blame game in which some Republicans have attempted to pin responsibility for the mess on Democrats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Democrats Perfectly Drag Trump With His Own Words After He Claims 'Vandals' Cut Paint Off Reflecting Pool

Democrats were quick to respond with a clip of President Donald Trump's own words after he claimed that "vandals" cut the peeling blue paint from the bottom of his renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The renovation of the Reflecting Pool has become a debacle, marked by recurring algae blooms, workers resorting to pouring hydrogen peroxide into the water to combat the problem, and a political blame game in which some Republicans have attempted to pin responsibility for the mess on Democrats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Madonna
Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madonna Reveals How 'Falling Out' With Studio Got Her Upcoming Biopic With Julia Garner Scrapped

Not all projects are meant to work out, but it's a terrible feeling when they fail because of something like a budget.

While talking with Interview magazine, Madonna opened up about how her biopic, which she'd already spent the past two years writing and developing, and Ozark's Julia Garner was rumored to portray her, was canceled for budgetary reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
SZA
Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions/Getty Images

SZA Rips 'Degenerate' AI Music After Discovering Hundreds Of Her Songs Were Used To Train It

AI-generated books, art, and music are becoming increasingly common. And, disturbingly, it's getting more difficult to distinguish these products from original works—created by human artists—since those original works are being fed into AI training platforms to "teach" them.

And since tech companies apparently assume original works can be used to train their AI models, it's difficult to deny consent, leading many artists to discover their work has been mined by these platforms without their knowledge.

Keep ReadingShow less