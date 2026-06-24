DHS Hit With Blunt Reality Check After Tasteless 'Our Soil' Post About U.S. Men's World Cup Team

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was called out for its anti-immigration rhetoric and given a reality check by critics after sharing an image of the U.S. men's World Cup team imploring them to "defend the homeland."

DHS shared a post featuring U.S. men’s national team players celebrating a goal from a 4–1 win over Paraguay, pairing the image with the following message:

“Defend the Homeland. One Nation. One Homeland. One Team.”

The post also included the phrase “Our Soil” alongside a U.S. flag emoji, framing the team’s victory in explicitly nationalistic terms.

You can see it below.





@DHSgov/X

Critics quickly seized on what they saw as a contradiction between the administration’s rhetoric and the composition of the U.S. team, pointing out that roughly a quarter of the squad was born outside the United States.

They also highlighted the case of striker Folarin Balogun, noting that under President Trump’s proposed move to end birthright citizenship, he would likely be ineligible for U.S. citizenship at all.





DHS' post comes as the country awaits a pivotal ruling from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule by late June in Trump v. Barbara, a case challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship.

The case centers on the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, which has long been interpreted to grant citizenship to anyone born in the United States—aside from a narrow exception for children of foreign diplomats. Trump has argued that this interpretation is unique to the U.S., though data from the CIA World Factbook shows roughly 30 countries also recognize birthright citizenship.

DHS, meanwhile, continues its widespread immigration crackdown and ICE agents continue to commit human rights abuses against citizens and non-citizens alike.

As recently as April, the White House was criticized for sharing an image to rebrand ICE agents as "NICE" agents, including a poster of an agent kneeling next to a child that has been condemned as blatant propaganda.