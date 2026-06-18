A Japanese Fan's Hilariously Apt Description Of Texas Is Going Viral—And We're Cackling

We may all have our favorite teams, but sporting events still tend to bring people together for a common goal: to experience the love of a specific game.
This is especially true of the World Cup, which moves from country to country year after year, prompting some lucky fans to travel to host countries to watch teams from all over the world compete.
Since this year's World Cup is being hosted by the United States, many international fans are visiting the U.S. for the first time. And the fans who seem to be having the best time is a small group of World Cup fans from Japan.
While being interviewed by Fox 4 News, a small group of fans were asked what they thought of Texas during their stay there while Japan's team competes during the first round of the World Cup.
Amid their hooting and hollering, one fan said it best:
"Texas is good! Everything is big!"
The group laughed and cheered, clearly sharing the sentiment.
You can see the video here:
The moment went viral on X, where viewers were thrilled and tickled over the brief but very accurate description of Texas.
The fan's comment is a funny take, but not an uncommon one. Americans who have traveled to other countries have probably heard plenty of comments about the size of U.S. houses, cars, food servings, and supermarkets, among other things. But Texas is where "bigger is better" was born, so these fans are getting a super-sized version of what the U.S. has to offer.
Japan is next set to take on Tunisia in group play action on Sunday at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, and then back up to Texas to take on Sweden on Thursday.
We can't wait to hear the Japanese fans' thoughts as the World Cup continues!