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Tom Holland Just Confirmed The Months-Long Rumors That He And Zendaya Got Married—And His Comments Have Fans Swooning

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Pablo Cuadra/WireImage/Getty Images

After months of speculation that Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland and Zendaya tied the knot, Holland cheekily confirmed their nuptials to Esquire UK—and his remarks about finding his "person" in Zendaya have fans applauding.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 18, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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American actor and singer Zendaya and British actor and dancer Tom Holland first met in 2016 during the screen test and casting process for their roles in the 2017 Marvel made/Sony approved movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. The pair, both born in 1996, were successful child actors transitioning into adults, but still playing teens on camera.

They became fast friends, but didn't begin dating until sometime later, even if fans thought the attraction happened much sooner. They finally confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Despite their very public professions, they've kept their personal lives private. There were no big announcements when they got engaged—or, apparently, when they got married.

People have speculated online and in entertainment media that the duo had tied the knot after a seeming slip of the tongue by Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach, but nothing official was announced by Holland, Zendaya, or their management until a recent Esquire UK article.

While speaking about viral AI images that portrayed Holland and Zendaya as bride and groom, interviewer Henry Wong asked if the pair had to explain to family members that the photos weren't really from their wedding.

After a "six seconds, to be exact" pause, Holland replied:

“No, because they were all there."

After a surprised Wong told Holland he hadn't realized the wedding had already occurred, the actor responded:

"That’s all you’ll get on that."

Holland gave no details on their nuptials, but did have some lovely words for his partner, telling Wong:

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else."
"So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period. Maybe when I was young with my parents and my dad was picking me up from school. Not to say that our relationship is like my mum and dad."
Tom Holland on Zendaya:“So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

[image or embed]
— Pop Crave (@popcrave.com) June 16, 2026 at 3:01 PM

While Wong respected Holland's boundaries, the internet quickly lost its collective mind over the news and how it broke.


Holland gained a reputation for inadvertently spilling the beans after revealing a little too much about his Marvel films.









If the interpretation of Holland's comments during his Esquire UK interview is correct, congratulations to them both on their nuptials!

May they enjoy a long and happy marriage.

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