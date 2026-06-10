Skip to content

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Shares Powerful History Lesson In Viral Rant About Anti-Vaxxers—And He's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ted Cruz Gets Hit With Awkward Reminder After Mocking James Talarico For Not Being 'Masculine'

Screenshot of Ted Cruz; James Talarico
Fox News; Sara Diggins/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

Republican Senator Ted Cruz attempted to mock Senate candidate James Talarico's masculinity on Fox News Monday night—and was giving a swift reminder of his own lack of masculinity.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was swiftly put in his place after attempting to mock Senate candidate James Talarico's masculinity on Fox News Monday night only to be reminded of his own lack of masculinity.

President Donald Trump has said Talarico is “a weird—a weird—candidate,” a line that was quickly incorporated into an advertisement from Paxton, who argued that that Talarico is unfit to represent Texans partly because of his supposed veganism.

Members of the right-wing have followed suit and described Talarico as an “effeminate, estrogenetic, catty, and totally embarrassing” candidate.

That of course includes Cruz, who made the following remarks to Fox News personality Sean Hannity:

"I gotta say, if you were making a list of 1,000 adjectives to describe this guy, ‘masculine’ would not be one of them. I mean, this guy, if a stiff breeze came by, it would blow him over like a feather.”
"This is also a guy whose campaign ran a vegan no-meat campaign because meat is destroying the world. He is opposed to oil and gas. This is the Democrat party."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

That's a laugh given Cruz has been known to run off when people in his state are suffering and can't even be trusted to defend his own wife.

Cruz faced considerable national backlash after he flew to Cancún while millions of people went without food and water as a result of the February 2021 Texas power disaster. At least 246 people were killed directly or indirectly; some estimates suggested as many as 702 people were killed as a result of the crisis.

Cruz claimed he went to Cancún to accompany his daughters, an apology that did not sit well with his critics. He insisted that his only faux pas had been simply "wanting to be a good dad," claiming he'd only accompanied them for a single night before flying back to Texas. However, Cruz’s social media accounts had not acknowledged any official travel.

And let's not forget that Cruz lost the Republican nomination to then-candidate Trump in 2016 then faced significant criticism for his often deferential attitude toward Trump during his presidency.

There is a contentious history between the two. Trump openly mocked Cruz's wife, Heidi Cruz, by comparing her looks to those of his wife Melania, a former model.

Trump also once suggested that Cruz's father may have been involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, claiming that Cruz's father was with Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald "prior to Oswald being, you know, shot."

Despite that, Cruz, who once referred to Trump as a "pathological liar," has gone all in for Trump, which is pretty sad when you stop and think about it.

People were quick to call Cruz out.


Talarico has taken the attacks from the GOP in stride.

Last week, he went viral for a speech he gave responding to attacks against his masculinity. In it, he stressed that "real men" "don't lie and cheat their way through life, they don't enrich themselves by stealing from other people, and they don't sell their soul to the highest bidder."

Talarico's remarks were jabs at Trump and Paxton, who both have long records of criminality. Paxton has since doubled down on the claims that Talarico is a "vegan."

Latest News

Morgan Wallen throwing security guard's cell phone across stage
Celebrities

Morgan Wallen Sparks Controversy After Grabbing Phone From Security Guard And Throwing It Across The Stage During Concert

Screenshot of Randy Fine
2026 Elections

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Bizarrely Claiming Democratic Voters Went Dumpster Diving For Ballots To Rig California Primary

Savannah Guthrie
Celebrities

Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About What She Tells Her Kids Amid Her Mom's Disappearance In Emotional 'Today' Clip

Screenshot of Donald Trump sleeping during NBA finals game; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Donald Trump

Trump Appeared To Fall Asleep During The NBA Finals—And AOC's Blunt Reaction Is All Of Us

More from News/2026-elections

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House in House, the long-running medical drama that aired from 2004 to 2012.
Courtesy of Fox

Hugh Laurie Hilariously Claps Back After Journalist Offers Her Disappointed Critique Of 'House'

Dr. Gregory House spent eight seasons insisting everybody lies, but even he might be surprised by what people diagnose on social media.

When freelance journalist Janet Murray shared her less-than-glowing assessment of House on X, claiming the medical drama followed the same formula every episode, series star Hugh Laurie responded with a characteristically dry rebuttal that quickly became the real case of the week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump at NBA finals
ESPN/ABC

Videos From Inside Madison Square Garden Show Just How Loudly Trump Was Booed At NBA Finals

Multiple videos reveal how loudly basketball fans booed President Donald Trump after he appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem ahead of Game 3 of the NBA finals.

Trump watched Game 3 from a private suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, adviser Boris Epshteyn, and Cabinet officials Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy, and Doug Burgum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

Simone Biles Reveals Scary Near-Death Experience: 'Almost Dying Wasn't On My Bingo Card'

It's June of 2026, so most of us who are keeping track have some pretty wild entries and guesses on our 2026 Bingo cards.

But Simone Biles having a near-death experience was certainly not on any of our Bingo cards, and it certainly wasn't on hers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daniel Radcliffe
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Fans Are Loving 'Short King' Daniel Radcliffe's Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos With His Taller Girlfriend

We've all known a man or two who's hypersensitive and obsessed with his height, perhaps with good reason: the "short kings" among us are often the butts of lots of jokes online.

And many are the short men who say they're unbothered by their height but would never dare date someone taller than them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
Variety; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Skewers 'Psychopath' Trump In Unfiltered Red Carpet Interview At The Tony Awards—And She's Spot On

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell called President Donald Trump a "psychopath" when asked about him by a reporter for Variety on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Keep ReadingShow less