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MAGA Senate Candidate Brutally Dragged After Staffer Shares Bonkers AI-Altered Photo Of Him

Mike Rogers
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Former MAGA Rep. Mike Rogers, who is now seeking a U.S. Senate seat, was hit with mockery after one of his staffers shared an A.I.-manipulated photo of him looking extra muscular to celebrate his birthday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former Michigan Republican Representative Mike Rogers is currently vying for a seat in the Senate but his campaign is now the subject of mockery after one of his staffers shared an A.I.-manipulated photo of him looking extra muscular to celebrate his birthday.

Back in April, Rogers announced his candidacy for Senate in 2026, his second attempt at a Senate seat after losing two years ago to Elissa Slotkin. He has since received President Donald Trump's endorsement

On June 2, Abby Ronson marked Rogers' birthday with the following message:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Michigan’s next Senator, @MikeRogersForMI !!! LET’S GET TO WORK."

Her post showed Rogers looking especially muscular at a campaign event... so much so that X flagged the image as "made with AI."

You can see her post below.

Liberal commentator Ron Filipkowski—the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch—decided to share a side-by-side comparison to highlight that Ronson had posted an image that had been enhanced using artificial intelligence.

Side-by-side images of Mike Rogers, one of them AI-enhanced to show him looking muscular @RonFilipkowski/X; abbyronson/X

It's worth noting that though Rogers did not acknowledge Ronson's message, he did share an AI-generated video showing a muscular version of himself participating in a wrestling match.

He remarked:

"Put me in coach."

You can see his post below.

The narrative advanced by Ronson and Rogers quickly ran into reality, with at least two Democratic lawmakers openly mocking the AI-generated image.

Meanwhile, Mallory McMorrow, who is running for the Democratic nomination in Michigan, cheekily quipped:

"This is gender affirming care."

McMorrow's post was a pointed jab, as Rogers has long supported banning transgender athletes from competing in sports based on their gender identity.

You can see her post below.

Rogers has been mocked profusely.


For a movement that frequently laments a perceived decline in masculinity, MAGA Republicans seem remarkably comfortable with politicians using AI to make themselves look tougher or stronger. After all, many had no issue with Trump posting artificially enhanced images portraying himself as far more muscular than he is in real life.

Something tells us this won't do much for Rogers' Senate hopes.

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