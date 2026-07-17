Canadians Furiously Sound Off After Trump Shares Map Of Canada, Greenland And Venezuela As Part Of The U.S.

Canadians criticized President Donald Trump after he shared once again an image of a map depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as part of the United States.
The image, which Trump originally shared in January shortly after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores during a nighttime raid, is an edited version of an August 2025 Oval Office photo with European leaders.
In the manipulated image, the original map has been replaced with one depicting U.S. flags planted across Venezuela and much of North America. The image previously compelled the Venezuelan government to urge its citizens to post its official map on social media as a "symbolic action" and protest.
The original photograph featured British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a White House meeting with Trump, while he and other world leaders were also attending the World Economic Forum in Davos.
You can see Trump's post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
The re-shared post comes just days after world leaders gathered in Turkey were forced to manage Trump's repeated criticism of NATO while contending with his public insistence that the U.S. should acquire Greenland from Denmark.
Trump previously voiced his desire for territorial expansion, calling "the ownership and control of Greenland" an "absolute necessity." Trump, speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, this week, described NATO's resistance to the U.S. push to control Greenland as "a big problem for us."
But it also reignites Trump's prior calls for Canada to become the "51st state." Trump previously inflamed tensions by referring to then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the governor of the “great state of Canada." He also discussed the possibility of using "economic force" instead of "military force" to annex the country.
According to sources who spoke to Fox News, Trump suggested to Trudeau that if a tariff for failing to address trade and immigration issues would devastate the Canadian economy, perhaps Canada should consider becoming the 51st U.S. state.
During the exchange, Trump accused Canada of neglecting the U.S. border by allowing significant numbers of drugs and migrants, including illegal immigrants from over 70 countries, to cross into the U.S.
Canadians have criticized him in response.
Trump's latest post comes as a new Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows his approval rating continuing to decline. The survey found 37% of Americans approve of his job performance, while 61% disapprove.
The poll also points to weakening support among key voting blocs. Approval among self-identified independents has fallen to 19%, and only 52% of Republican-leaning voters approve of his presidency, compared with 47% who disapprove. Among white voters overall, 54% now disapprove of Trump's performance, while 59% of men also view his presidency negatively.
Even within one of his strongest traditional constituencies—white men without college degrees—his approval stands at 53%. Meanwhile, the share of Americans who "strongly approve" of Trump's presidency has slipped to 15%, down from 19% when the Post asked the same question in February.