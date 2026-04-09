New Acting Attorney General Grosses Out The Internet With His Fawning Display Of 'Love' For Trump

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was criticized for fawning over President Donald Trump, even saying "I love you, sir" while speaking to reporters about his future during an unrelated press conference at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Blanche, the former deputy attorney general, landed in his current position after Trump fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi, frustrated by the fury from his base toward the administration's handling of the Epstein files.

Trump has not yet named a permanent replacement, a choice that would require confirmation by the Senate. In recent weeks, as he has reshuffled parts of his Cabinet, he has reportedly been considering several candidates, including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin and Utah Senator Mike Lee.

Blanche made clear he would express his "love" if Trump fired him or chose another person to serve as Bondi's permanent replacement, telling reporters:

“As to whether or not I want this job, I did not ask for this job. I love working for President Trump, it's the greatest honor of a lifetime."

"And if President Trump chooses to keep me as acting [attorney general], that's an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that's an honor. If he chooses to nominate somebody else and I go back to being the [deputy attorney general], that's an honor.”

“If he chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say ‘Thank you very much. I love you, sir.' I don't have any goals or aspirations beyond that.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People were very grossed out.









Blanche's display comes just a couple of weeks after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and FBI Director Kash Patel made headlines for fawning over Trump during a roundtable in Memphis.

Miller claimed "what President Trump is doing on border security and public safety is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come."

Patel credited Trump with efforts to crack down on crime, saying Trump is "inspiring the nation and law enforcement to come up and wear the badge and wear the colors of this country and safeguard our men and women for generations to come." He gave Trump his "thanks for delivering America the safest, safest, safest country on God's green earth."

Yeah, it's a cult.