Newsmax Host Epically Blasted For His Hypocrisy After Defending Trump's Profane Easter Tweet

Newsmax host Greg Kelly defended President Donald Trump's use of profanity in his Easter morning threat to Iran, prompting critics to resurface one of his own past tweets calling for a ban on use of the f-word.
Trump lashed out at Iran amid growing concerns about tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. Recently, Iran has struck several vessels in the area and warned ships against entering the passage, effectively halting traffic through one of the world’s most crucial energy routes.
On Easter morning, Trump threatened to wipe out critical Iranian infrastructure if the waterway isn't opened, writing:
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
"Praise be to Allah."
You can see his post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Kelly later took to X to call out those who've condemned Trump's threat—and somehow made the post all about the profanity instead of all the potential war crimes the president seems about ready to commit:
"Everyone so 'Horrified' at President TRUMP and his language. GIVE ME A BREAK. This is the way people TALK. Get Over it."
"It’s barely lunch Time and I’ve heard the F word on the streets of NYC a dozen times. TRUMP is Keeping it Real—-WE ARE GOING TO WIN!"
You can see his post below.
But, as they say, "there's always a tweet," and Kelly is no exception.
In early 2022, Kelly complained about "offensive vulgarity" on X, then known as Twitter:
"I frown upon offensive vulgarity! I favor a ban (voluntary) on THE F WORD. Should ONLY be uttered in Private, in "certain" situations. Never in public !!!!"
You can see the post below.
The hypocrisy was rich... and people mocked Kelly profusely.
We see right through you, Greg.